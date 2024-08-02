Support
Close up of front of Bundle: 3x BR30 bulbs

Sale

Bundle: 3x BR30 bulbs

Get millions of shades of white and color light with three E26 smart LED bulbs. Suitable for standard downlights, these bulbs also offer instant wireless dimming and 1200 lumens.

Save 50%

$179.97

$89.98

End of Season sale

  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty

Product highlights

  • White and color light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs

In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance BR30 - E26 smart bulb

3 x Hue White and color ambiance BR30 - E26 smart bulb

This single downlight bulb brings millions of colors to any room in your home. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock full smart lighting control and features.

BR30 - E26 smart bulb

Specifications

Product information

Amount

3

Technical specifications

3x Hue White and color ambiance BR30 - E26 smart bulb

Bundles you might like

Sale
Bundle: Signe gradient floor lamp + Bridge

Bundle: Signe gradient floor lamp + Bridge

$428.98

$403.24

Sale
Bundle: Downlight 5/6" (4) + Bridge

Bundle: Downlight 5/6" (4) + Bridge

$329.95

$310.52

Save 35%
Bundle: Slim downlight (4) + Bridge

Bundle: Slim downlight (4) + Bridge

$373.95

$229.05

Bundle: Signe gradient floor lamp + Bridge

Bundle: Signe gradient floor lamp + Bridge

$428.98

Shop Bridge bundles

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay