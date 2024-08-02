*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Bundle: 2x Econic wall lights
Expand your Philips Hue collection outside! These two Econic wall lights in black can be connected to your existing Philips Hue Bridge to enjoy all that Philips Hue has to offer in your outdoor space. Bridge not included.
$339.98
$309.38
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
In this bundle
2 x Hue White and color ambiance Econic Outdoor Wall Light
Now expand Hue to your outdoors. The Econic wall light can be connected to your existing Hue bridge to enjoy all features e.g. away from home control and scheduling, and to create any ambiance. Hue bridge not includedEconic Outdoor Wall Light
Sale
$149.98
$134.98
Sale
$149.98
$134.98
Sale
$209.98
$188.98
Sale
$319.98
$291.18
Sale
$209.98
$188.98