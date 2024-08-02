In this bundle

1 x Hue Hue Wired video doorbell Don't miss a visitor or a package with the Hue video doorbell. Get instant alerts when somebody's at the door or passes by. See everything clearly, day and night, with crisp 2K video and Starlight technology. Interact with anyone, from anywhere, with two-way talk, right at your doorstep. Activate your Philips Hue lights with motion detection, enhancing your visual security. Requires 12-24Vac - min 10VA transformer (not inlcuded). Hue Wired video doorbell

1 x Hue Secure smart chime Upgrade your home security with the Hue Smart Chime. Get sound alerts when someone rings the doorbell, no matter where you are. It’s super easy to set up—just plug it in and pick your favorite tune. It works perfectly with your existing Philips Hue system, which helps keep your home safe, day and night. Secure smart chime

1 x Hue Bridge Pro The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more. Bridge Pro