Hue Wired video doorbell + Smart Chime + Bridge Pro + A19 E26 White and color ambiance bulb

Monitor who's at your door from anywhere, get sound and in-app alerts, interact using two-way talk, and trigger lights with the Hue wired doorbell, Smart Chime, Bridge Pro, and A19 E26 color-capable bulb.

Temporarily out of stock

  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty

Product highlights

  • White and colored light
  • Instant motion alerts
  • Crisp 2K video stream
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue Hue Wired video doorbell

1 x Hue Hue Wired video doorbell

Don't miss a visitor or a package with the Hue video doorbell. Get instant alerts when somebody's at the door or passes by. See everything clearly, day and night, with crisp 2K video and Starlight technology. Interact with anyone, from anywhere, with two-way talk, right at your doorstep. Activate your Philips Hue lights with motion detection, enhancing your visual security. Requires 12-24Vac - min 10VA transformer (not inlcuded).

Hue Wired video doorbell
Close up of front of Hue Secure smart chime

1 x Hue Secure smart chime

Upgrade your home security with the Hue Smart Chime. Get sound alerts when someone rings the doorbell, no matter where you are. It’s super easy to set up—just plug it in and pick your favorite tune. It works perfectly with your existing Philips Hue system, which helps keep your home safe, day and night.

Secure smart chime
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance 75W A19- E26 smart bulb

1 x Hue White and color ambiance 75W A19- E26 smart bulb

Bring the benefits of natural daylight into your home with our smartest bulb yet, redesigned to feature Chromasync™ precision color-matching as well as full-spectrum white light. Achieve your ideal color or tone of white light, then customize even further with ultra-low dimming from full brightness all the way down to 0.2%.

75W A19- E26 smart bulb

