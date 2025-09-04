Get sound alerts, anytime with the Smart Chime. Place Chimes throughout your home to ensure you never miss a visitor, no matter where you are.
- Plug and play
- Trigger sound alarms
- Works with the Hue ecosystem
Frequently bought together
Hue
Motion sensor
$48.99
Hue
Secure contact sensor
$69.99
$48.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Impress outdoor wall light
$175.99
Hear it, anywhere
Deter unwanted visitors with sound and light
Trigger a loud sound and light alarm manually or automatically when your Hue Secure system is armed.
Ultimate control in one app
Manage your doorbell, chime, and Philips Hue lights all from the Hue app—no need for multiple apps. Get instant notifications, customize settings, and stay connected from anywhere.
Tailor it to your routine
Choose your ringtone, adjust volume levels, set quiet hours, or change sounds based on the time of day. Mute or unmute easily with the local control button.
Simple setup
Plugs into any socket for instant use-no wires, no hassle.
Doorbell and Chime. Stronger together.
Pair the Chime with a Hue video doorbell for a smarter to get sound alerts throughout your home, hands-free control, and instant awareness when someone's at your door.
Seamless integration with your Hue ecosystem.
The Chime works with all Secure products-including Secure cameras and indoor motion sensors. When motion is detected anywhere, you'll hear an instant sound alerts-so you're aware of what's happening in your home.
Find a plan
Some Secure camera features require a plan to unlock them. Get to know the different plans, explore what makes them unique, and find the right one for you.
Questions & answers
What is a light chime and how does it work?
What is a light chime and how does it work?
Can I remove the front cover of the Smart chime?
Can I remove the front cover of the Smart chime?
How loud is the siren functionality?
How loud is the siren functionality?
Can I add tones to my chime myself?
Can I add tones to my chime myself?
Can I mute/unmute the smart chime without the Hue app?
Can I mute/unmute the smart chime without the Hue app?
What does MotionAwareTM mean for the Smart chime?
What does MotionAwareTM mean for the Smart chime?
Can I configure different volumes for my Smart Chime?
Can I configure different volumes for my Smart Chime?
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Material
Plastic
Housing Color
White
Packaging dimensions and weight
Packaging dimensions and weight
Service
Service
Technical specifications
Technical specifications
What's supported
What's supported
Other
Other
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.