Dimmer switch
Enrich your system with the Philips Hue dimmer switch and enjoy smooth wireless dimming. The switch works as a normal wall switch and dimmer. Place it anywhere you want, using screws or the adhesive tape on the back plate of the switch.
Current price is $24.99
Product highlights
- Bridge enabled
- Wireless installation
- Battery powered
Specifications
Environmental
Operational humidity
5% <H<95% (non condensing)
Operational temperature
-10°C – 45°C