Outdoor 40W power supply
Easily start your outdoor smart lighting system with this outdoor power supply, which allows you to add up to 40W of different lights. Connect a maximum of 35 meters of cable to any low-voltage outdoor Philips Hue light, adding each fixture’s wattage to reach the 40W threshold of the power supply.
- Power Supply LowVolt system
- Power up to 40W
- Black
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic