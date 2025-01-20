*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Perifo rail 59.1 inch
This 59.1 inch rail in black lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.
Length
Color
$89.99
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- Customizable, extendable design
- 59.1 inch
- Includes all mounting materials
- Includes rail cover
- Includes 1 end cap
Exclusive
White and color ambiance
Perifo cylinder spotlight
- 5.3 watts
- 7 inch on rail
- Up to 510 lumens
- Rotates 350 degrees
$119.99
Hue
Perifo rail 39.4 inch
- 39.4 inch
- Fits up to 5 spots/pendants
- Fits up to 1 compact light tube
$69.99
Exclusive
White and color ambiance
Perifo cylinder spotlight
- 5.3 watts
- 7 inch on rail
- Up to 510 lumens
- Rotates 350 degrees
$119.99
Exclusive
White and color ambiance
Perifo cylinder pendant
- 5.2 watts
- 7 inch on rail
- Up to 510 lumens
- Raise and lower cord
$149.99
Hue
Perifo rail 59.1 inch
- 59.1 inch
- Fits up to 8 spots/pendants
- Fits up to 1 large light tube or light bar
$89.99
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.