*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Perifo Flexible connector black
Create almost any track lighting shape with the flex connector. Connect to rails and bend the connector in any direction, or use it to run your track lighting from the ceiling to the wall. Only for Perifo track lighting.
Color
Shape
$34.99
Want to know when it’s back?
Sign up to receive an email when this product is back in stock. We’ll only send you this email once — check out our Privacy Policy for more details.
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- Connects two rails
- Create a corner at any angle
- Takes up 17.6 cm on rail
- Adds up to 3.5 cm to total length
Hue
Perifo rail 59.1 inch
- 59.1 inch
- Fits up to 8 spots/pendants
- Fits up to 1 large light tube or light bar
$89.99
Exclusive
White and color ambiance
Perifo cylinder spotlight
- 5.3 watts
- 7 inch on rail
- Up to 510 lumens
- Rotates 350 degrees
$119.99
Hue
Perifo rail 39.4 inch
- 39.4 inch
- Fits up to 5 spots/pendants
- Fits up to 1 compact light tube
$69.99
Exclusive
White and color ambiance
Perifo cylinder spotlight
- 5.3 watts
- 7 inch on rail
- Up to 510 lumens
- Rotates 350 degrees
$119.99
Exclusive
White and color ambiance
Perifo cylinder pendant
- 5.2 watts
- 7 inch on rail
- Up to 510 lumens
- Raise and lower cord
$149.99
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.