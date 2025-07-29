Support
Close up of front of Hue Tap switch

Tap switch

Recall your four favorite scenes anywhere in your home at the touch of a button. Use Philips Hue Tap as a remote control and turn all your lights off at the same time. Completely wireless and works without batteries, for your comfort.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • Bridge required
  • Wireless installation
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Packaging dimensions and weight

  • EAN/UPC - product

    046677452537

  • Net weight

    0.08 kg

  • Gross weight

    0.16 kg

  • Height

    6.2 cm

  • Length

    15.5 cm

  • Width

    8.8 cm

  • Material number (12NC)

    929001115204

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay