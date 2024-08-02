Support
Close up of front of Turbo bundle: Hue sync box 8K + Play Gradient Lightstrip 75"

Turbo bundle: Hue sync box 8K + Play Gradient Lightstrip 75"

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience with a Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K and a 75 inch LED gradient strip light. Elevate the way you play, watch, and listen!

Product highlights

  • Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
  • HDMI 2.1 certified
  • Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
  • Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Experience the thrill of the theater at home with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. Get multiple colors of light that react to the content on your screen. Attach to 75” and larger wall-mounted or standing TVs with the included mounts.

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

