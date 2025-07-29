*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (2-pack)
Get warm to cool white light in your home with two smart light bulbs. Use cool light to energize you in the morning and warm tones to unwind at night. Connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart lighting control and features. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Current price is $90.20
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Bridge required
- Up to 806 lumens*
- 2 x E26 bulb
- Warm to cool white light
- Control with your voice
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x112