Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)
This ceiling smart track lighting kit in white includes three cylinder spotlights, three 59.1 inch rails, a PSU that sits in between two rails, and connectors to create an L shape that turns to the right.
$759.92
Product highlights
- 3 spots, 490 lm @2700 each
- Takes up 15.9 wattage from power supply unit
- 127.7 inch x 60.3 inch
- Designed for ceilings
- Includes everything you need
In this bundle
1 x Hue Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit
This power supply unit connects two Perifo rails and wires into your home’s electricity. Power up to 90 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit
3 x Hue Perifo rail 59.1 inch
This 59.1 inch rail in white lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo rail 59.1 inch
1 x Hue Perifo external corner connector
Create an L-shape with your Perifo track lighting using an external corner connector. Once installed, the track will turn to the right or left, depending on how your power supply unit is positioned. Only for Perifo track lightingPerifo external corner connector
3 x Hue White and color ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight
These powerful cylinder spotlights in white click right into Perifo rails. Tilt and rotate to shine their colorful light anywhere you like. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo cylinder spotlight
Specifications
Product information
