*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Downlight 4 inch
Add a Hue White Ambiance 4-inch recessed downlight with warm-to-cool white light to give you the best light for your daily routines. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features. This stylish recessed downlight is easy to install in any E26 medium base recessed can.
Current price is $39.99
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Integrated LED
- E26 socket adapter included
- Bluetooth control via app
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal