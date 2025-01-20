*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W (3-pack)
Suitable for most fixtures, these three E26 smart LED bulbs let you bring smart light anywhere in your home. Instantly set the mood with millions of shades of white and color light. As bright as a 75 W bulb.
Product highlights
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Amp up the energy with the cool white light of the Energize light recipe in the morning or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor.
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x112
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Environmental
Operational humidity
5% <H<95% (non condensing)
Operational temperature
-20°C to 45°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
Guarantee
3 years
Yes
Light characteristics
Color rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
046677590178
Net weight
0.29 kg
Gross weight
0.38 kg
Height
140 mm
Length
140 mm
Width
146 mm
Material number (12NC)
929002468717
Packaging information
EAN
046677590178
Power consumption
Standby power consumption
0.2 W
Service
Warranty
3 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
1,055 lm
Diameter
62 mm
Weight
70 g
Bulb technology
LED
Fitting/cap
E26
Lumen output at 2700K
806 lm
The bulb
Color temperature
2000K-6500K +16 million colors
Form factor
A19
Height
112 mm
Input voltage
110V-130V
Light output
White and color light
Lumen output
1100 lm @ 4000K
Max. operation power
10.5 W
Power factor
0.5
Software upgradable
when connected to Bluetooth App or Hue Bridge
Start up
Instant 100% light output
Wattage
10.5 W
Wattage equivalent
75 W
Height
4.4 inch
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
Deep dimmable
Yes
Software upgradable
Yes
What's in the box
Hue bulbs
3
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
HomeKit compatible
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)
Amazon Alexa
Google Assistant
Apple HomeKit
Microsoft Cortana
WiFi
Works without wifi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
No manual available
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available