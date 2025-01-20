Support
Suitable for most fixtures, these three E26 smart LED bulbs let you bring smart light anywhere in your home. Instantly set the mood with millions of shades of white and color light. As bright as a 75 W bulb.

Product highlights

  • Up to 1055 lumens*
  • White and coloured light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Amp up the energy with the cool white light of the Energize light recipe in the morning or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor.

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

Dimensions (WxHxD)

62x112

Durability

Number of switch cycles

50,000

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Environmental

Operational humidity

5% <H<95% (non condensing)

Operational temperature

-20°C to 45°C

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

Guarantee

3 years

Yes

Light characteristics

Color rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

046677590178

Net weight

0.29 kg

Gross weight

0.38 kg

Height

140 mm

Length

140 mm

Width

146 mm

Material number (12NC)

929002468717

Packaging information

EAN

046677590178

Power consumption

Standby power consumption

0.2 W

Service

Warranty

3 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

1,055 lm

Diameter

62 mm

Weight

70 g

Bulb technology

LED

Fitting/cap

E26

Lumen output at 2700K

806 lm

The bulb

Color temperature

2000K-6500K +16 million colors

Form factor

A19

Height

112 mm

Input voltage

110V-130V

Light output

White and color light

Lumen output

1100 lm @ 4000K

Max. operation power

10.5 W

Power factor

0.5

Software upgradable

when connected to Bluetooth App or Hue Bridge

Start up

Instant 100% light output

Wattage

10.5 W

Wattage equivalent

75 W

Height

4.4 inch

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Deep dimmable

Yes

Software upgradable

Yes

What's in the box

Hue bulbs

3

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

HomeKit compatible

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Apple HomeKit

Microsoft Cortana

WiFi

Works without wifi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

