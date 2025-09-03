*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A60 - E26 smart bulb - 1100
Bring the benefits of natural daylight into your home with our smartest bulb yet, redesigned to feature Chromasync™ precision color-matching as well as full-spectrum white light. Achieve your ideal color or tone of white light, then customize even further with ultra-low dimming from full brightness all the way down to 0.2%.
- Up to 1100 lumen
- Full-spectrum light (1000-20000K)
- Dimmable to 0.2% brightness
- Chromasync™ precision color
- Control using app or voice
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
25,000