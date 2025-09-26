Support
Compare Hue Essential and Hue LED bulbs

Hue Essential

Hue

Lumen output

800 lumen
810, 1100, 1600 lumen options

Chromasync™ precision color

No
Yes

Dimmability

Low dimming to 2% brightness
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2% brightness

Color temperature range

Essential whites (2200-6500K)
Full-spectrum daylight (1000-20000K)

We recommend...

New
Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W

Hue White and color ambiance

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W

Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​

$24.99

New
Essential starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (800 lm)

Hue White and color ambiance

Essential starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (800 lm)

Up to 800 lumens
Essential color light
Low dimming to 2%​
Includes Hue Bridge

$99.99

Sale
Bundle: Essential A19 - E26 (2 pack)

Bundle: Essential A19 - E26 (2 pack)

Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%
Essential color

$49.98

$39.98

New
Essential BR30 - E26 smart bulb - 650 lm - 7.2W

Hue White and color ambiance

Essential BR30 - E26 smart bulb - 650 lm - 7.2W

Up to 650 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​

$24.99

New
75W A19 2PACK- E26 smart bulbs

Hue White ambiance

75W A19 2PACK- E26 smart bulbs

Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Control using app or voice

$54.99

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$30.99

Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)

Hue White ambiance

Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)

Up to 1100 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Hue Bridge included

$131.99

Create a starter kit
Hue Tap Switch Mini White

Accessory

Hue Tap Switch Mini White

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$54.99

New
Starter kit: 4 E26 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro

Hue White and color ambiance

Starter kit: 4 E26 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
MotionAware™ technology
White ambiance +16 million colors
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center

$241.99

New
60W A19 2PACK- E26 smart bulbs

Hue White and color ambiance

60W A19 2PACK- E26 smart bulbs

Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color

$98.99

Sale
Bundle: Essential BR30 - E26 (2 pack)

Bundle: Essential BR30 - E26 (2 pack)

Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%
Essential color

$49.98

$39.98

BR30 - E26 smart bulb - (2-pack)

Hue White ambiance

BR30 - E26 smart bulb - (2-pack)

Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth

$54.99

New
60W A19 2PACK- E26 smart bulbs

Hue White ambiance

60W A19 2PACK- E26 smart bulbs

Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Control using app or voice

$48.99

New
60W A19 - E26 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

60W A19 - E26 smart bulb

Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color

$54.99

New
75W A19 2PACK- E26 smart bulbs

Hue White and color ambiance

75W A19 2PACK- E26 smart bulbs

Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color

$109.99

Two friends on a sofa under the pink glow of Philips Hue smart light.

Get started with smart lighting

It’s the most advanced, intuitive, and fun way to light your home inside and out. Create your setup from a selection of smart bulbs, lamps, light fixtures, outdoor lights, and accessories. Unlock all the features with a Hue Bridge or Bridge Pro smart light hub and set up and control everything via the Hue app. Enjoy automations, sync with TV, gaming, and music, unlock smart home security, away-from-home control, and so much more!

A comparison between two Hue smart bulbs - one glowing in pink, the other in warm white light.

Create the perfect ambiance

With 8 million colors and multiple tones of warm-to-cool white light to choose from, you can create the perfect vibe for everything you do indoors and out. Choose one of our colorful bespoke light scenes (or design you own!), work or relax to the optimal tone of white light, or even make your lights twinkle like the stars for those extra-special moments.

A comparison of two Hue smart lights in a bedroom - one dimmed to a cozy 2% of total brightness, the other shining brightly at 100%.

Enjoy effortless dimming

Traditional bulbs need a special dimmer switch that wires into your home’s electricity. With smart lights, dimming is built in — the Hue app, smart switches, and even your voice can dim your lights instantly and smoothly to low levels.

New Hue Bridge Pro and Philips Hue Bridge smart home lighting control systems.

Get it all with a Bridge

The Hue Bridge and a Bridge Pro unlock an extensive suite of advanced smart lighting features. These include cool light effects, surround lighting to sync with home entertainment, Hue Secure home security integration with lights and cameras, voice control using smart assistants, and many clever automations. The Bridge Pro is our most advanced smart light hub that unlocks more features, supports more lights, and is faster.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

