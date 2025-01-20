*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bloom table lamp
The Philips Hue Bloom table lamp brings ambiance and color to any room in your home. Designed to provide indirect lighting, you can use the Bloom to highlight interior decor and more. Control instantly via Bluetooth in a single room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home.
$79.99
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
A plug-and-play accent lamp
The Philips Hue Bloom is a small, versatile smart lamp that casts light in any of millions of colors. The Bloom’s easy plug-and-play design lets you place the lamp anywhere: place it on a table to wash the walls with beautiful light, set it on your nightstand for a gentle nightlight, or position it near your TV to enhance your entertainment with light.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Amp up the energy with the cool white light of the Energize light recipe in the morning or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Replacement parts available for this product
Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power adapter, mounts, and more to breathe new life into your lights.