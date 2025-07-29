*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bloom table lamp
Effortlessly bring ambiance and color to any area of your space with the plug-and-play Hue Bloom. Use this small smart lamp to highlight a certain area in a room or paint your wall with colored light.
Current price is $59.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- LED integrated
- White
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Control with your voice*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Aluminium