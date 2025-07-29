Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Bloom table lamp

Bloom table lamp

Effortlessly bring ambiance and color to any area of your space with the plug-and-play Hue Bloom. Use this small smart lamp to highlight a certain area in a room or paint your wall with colored light.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • LED integrated
  • White
  • Smart control with Hue Bridge*
  • Control with your voice*
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    White

  • Material

    Aluminium

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay