Add color to your home with the 4-inch recessed retrofit downlight, which offers 16 million colors and warm-to-cool white light. Philips Hue downlights give a clean, minimalistic look that keep the focus on your interior design. They feature Bluetooth capability for instant light control in one room. Connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart light features, including the ability to control more than 10 lights - even while away from home.

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Integrated LED
  • E26 socket adapter included
  • Bluetooth control via app
  • Add Hue bridge to unlock more
    White

    Metal

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

