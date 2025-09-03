Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Essential starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (800 lm)

New

Essential starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (800 lm)

Step into the world of smart lighting with this Philips Hue Essential starter kit, featuring four full color and tunable white bulbs that you can easily adjust from warm and cozy to cool white light. Set the perfect mood with smooth dimming, millions of colors, and a library of light scenes designed by our experts—or create your own! Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of the endless list of features. Control using your voice, the app, or any smart accessory.

Fitting

Light color

Model

Pack

Shape

  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty

Product highlights

  • Up to 800 lumens
  • Warm-to-cool white (2200-6500K)
  • Dimmable to 2%​ brightness
  • Essential color light
  • Hue Bridge included
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Frequently bought together

Go portable accent light

Hue White and color ambiance

Go portable accent light
Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$98.99

Play light bar single pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Play light bar single pack
Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Control with your voice*

$98.99

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

$274.99

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$30.99

G25 globe - E26 smart bulb

Hue White Ambiance Filament

G25 globe - E26 smart bulb
Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$48.99

Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere

$48.99

Candle - E12 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

Candle - E12 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$59.99

Ellipse - E26 smart bulb

Bulb

Ellipse - E26 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$98.99

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor.

Set the right mood with soft white light

Set the right mood with soft white light

Hue bulbs and light fixturesuse a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.

Play with smart color lights

Play with smart color lights

There's no limit with Philips Hue: with over 16 million colors, you can transform your home into the perfect party venue, bring a bedtime story to life, and much more. Use preset, colored light scenes to evoke the feeling of summer any time you'd like, or use your own photo to relive a special memory.

Smart home automation hub: Hue Bridge

Smart home automation hub: Hue Bridge

The Hue Bridge is an essential component to a personal Philips Hue smart lighting system. It is the brains of the operation, communicating with both your smart light bulbs and the Hue app to ensure that everything works together. It also enables smart home automation features like scheduling routines and timers.

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    60 x 109

Design and finishing

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Service

Technical specifications

The bridge

The bulb

The switch

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay