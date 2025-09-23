Festavia string lights are the ultimate indoor and outdoor decor, bringing a magical touch to the holidays — or every day.
- Personalize with Hue app
- Create a gradient of color
- Sync with music
Festavia string lights 500 LEDs
With 500 smart mini LEDs along a 131.2-foot cord, Festavia string lights are the perfect indoor and outdoor decoration. Create a gradient of color along the string, set an effect such as Sparkle or Prism, or use one shade of white or color to create a more traditional look.
# of LED's
Product highlights
- 500 smart color LEDs
- 131.2-foot cord
- Black cord
- Includes power supply
- Indoor and outdoor
Fun, festive lighting
Customize with the Hue app
Set up in the Hue app to get instant control of your string lights — along with all your other lights! With the Hue app, you can also set automations and more.
Go hands-free with voice
Control with voice commands by pairing with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.
Control your way
Use the Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your string lights.
Add accessories
Get a little more convenience out of your lights with easy-to-use accessories such as a Philips Hue dimmer switch or Tap dial switch.
Indoors and outdoors
Festavia string lights are weatherproof, so they can be used both inside your home or outside all year round. And because it's Low-volt compatible, you can connect it to the same power supply unit as your other outdoor lights.
Special string light styles
Once you've set your scene, make it unique! Use the Linear style for a gradient of color in a single line, Scattered for a random arrangement of color, or Mirrored to mirror the colors from the middle of the string.
Set the scene
Beyond the special holiday scenes that make that time of the year extra festive, any scene from the Hue scene gallery looks beautiful on Festavia — making for perfect year-round decor.
Questions & answers
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic