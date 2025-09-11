Support
Close up of front of LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux bracket 10-pack

Hue Flux bracket 10-pack

Easily install or re-install your Hue Flux and Flux ultra-bright strip lights on any surface inside the home with these specially-designed mounting brackets. Screws and adhesive tape are included for easy under-cabinet and textured wall mounting, and long installation support. Transparent design ensures uninterrupted light consistency and quality.

Product highlights

  • Mount or stick on different surfaces
  • Screws and adhesive tape included
  • Robust transparent design
  • Effortless strip light installation
  • Includes 10 brackets
