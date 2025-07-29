*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Flourish ceiling light
Get powerful light for any occasion with the Flourish ceiling lamp, which allows you to set warm-to-cool and colored light. Works as a standalone light or as part of your smart lighting system with the Hue Bridge.
Current price is $269.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Glass