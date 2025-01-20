*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Infuse medium ceiling lamp
The contemporary design of the medium Infuse ceiling light in black makes a statement, casting subtle light against the ceiling and a powerful glow below. Set the mood with colorful light or relax in warm tones.
$249.99
Included in Bright Days: 35% off Shop sale
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Designed for ceiling
- Blends white and color light
- Control lights with app or voice
White and color ambiance
Infuse Hue ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$249.99
White and color ambiance
Downlight 4 inch
- Fits 4-inch holes
- Includes E26 socket adapter
- 850 lumens
- Color light
$59.99
$41.99
White and color ambiance
Slim Downlight 6 inch
- Integrated LED
- Thin profile for low ceilings
- Bluetooth control via app
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$69.99
$48.99
White ambiance
Enrave medium ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$229.99
White ambiance
Enrave large ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$279.99
White and color ambiance
Centris 2-spot ceiling light
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$339.99
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Set up hands-free voice control
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp with simple voice commands.