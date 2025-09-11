Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 5 or 6 inch
Flood the room in color! These recessed downlights feature an adapter so that you can use it in 5- or 6-inch ceiling holes. Bright and colorful, these lights are the perfect way to decorate your space.
Amount
Current price is $65.99
Holiday sale: Buy 2 or more, 30% off Shop sale
Want to know when it’s back?
Due to the huge success of this product, it’s currently sold out. But don’t worry — we’re working hard to get it back in stock as soon as possible. Simply enter your email below, and we’ll notify you when it’s available again.
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
- Includes E26 socket adapter
- 1100 lumens
- Color light
Frequently bought together
Hue White and color ambiance
Slim Downlight 6 inch
$76.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4 inch
$65.99
Hue
Bridge Pro
$98.99
Hue White and color ambiance
BR30 - E26 smart bulb
$59.99
Bundle: 3x BR30 bulbs
$179.97
$152.97
Hue White and color ambiance
Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 4 pack
$59.99
Hue
Outdoor sensor
$54.99
Hue
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
$30.99
Hue White and color ambiance
60W A19 3PACK- E26 smart bulbs
$147.99
$125.79
Hue White and color ambiance
100W A21- E26 smart bulb
$70.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Datura Ceiling Light
$329.99
LIGHTSTRIPS
Solo lightstrip 16 feet
$98.99
Bulb
Ellipse - E26 smart bulb
$98.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Candle - E12 smart bulb
$59.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
$197.99
Lighting Inspiration
See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood - and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue
@chris_refined
@sturgis_essential_records
@thejokerhaha13
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Amp up the energy with the cool white light of the Energize light recipe in the morning or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled LED bulbs and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.
Control lights with your voice*
Activate hands-free help in any room with Bluetooth voice-activated smart lights. Simply pair your Hue lights with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device to enjoy the convenience of managing your smart lights with just your voice.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal