Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch

Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch

Get colored smart light anywhere in your home with the latest Philips Hue White and color ambiance Bluetooth-enabled lightstrip, which includes a power adapter. The Hue lightstrip is flexible, allowing you to bend, shape, cut, and extend it (only compatible with the Lightstrip Plus Extension V4) to adapt to your room and decor. The Hue lightstrip features Bluetooth capability for instant light control in one room. Connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart light features, including the ability to control up to 50 lights throughout your whole home — even while you're away.

Pack

Product highlights

  • Shines a single color of light at once
  • Power supply unit included
  • Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
  • 2 m, extendable up 10 m
  • Up to 1700 lumens
Bend , cut, resuse, expand

Bend your lightstrip neatly to form clean corners, expand it with extension cables, or cut it to fit into any space. No piece is wasted. Every cut piece is resusable.

Flexible white lightstrip with a matte finish, featuring visible LED segments along its length. No switches or ports are visible.

Customize with the Hue app

Easily change the color, create automations, and more to make your lightstrip work for your space and the occasion.

Hand holding mobile device with Hue app

Go hands-free with voice

Pair with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Assistant, to control your lightstrip with your voice.

Man and woman in doorway lit by blue smart LED strip

Control your way

Use the Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.

Add accessories

Elevate your lightstrip with easy-to-use accessories such as a dimmer switch or motion sensor.

Hand turning Hue Tap dial switch
Illustration of a razor blade cutting a strip light

Install like a pro

The flexibility of Philips Hue Lightstrips Plus enables you to fit your lights into any space and conquer more advanced setups, like stair steps and display shelves.

Kitchen cabinets with strip lights set to white light

Expand your horizons

Extension cables with connectors enable you to easily expand your lights for more advanced setups.

Philips Hue light strip with power cable, adapter, signal box, and connector

Ultimate flexibility

Cut the lightstrip on the marked lines to fit your space, or make it even longer with extension strips up to 10 m. Bend, curve, and shape it to fit your space.

Extended PDP spare parts

Replacement parts available for this product

Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts, and more to breathe new life into your lights.

Questions & answers

How do I mount the Lightstrip Plus?

Do I need additional products to use the Hue Lightstrip Plus?

How long is the Hue Lightstrip Plus?

Can I cut the Hue Lightstrip Plus?

Can I use the lightstrip extension with older generations of lightstrips?

Support Hue

Don’t see the answer you were looking for?

Please check Support

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

