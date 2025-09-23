Bend your lightstrip neatly to form clean corners, expand it with extension cables, or cut it to fit into any space. No piece is wasted. Every cut piece is resusable.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch
Get colored smart light anywhere in your home with the latest Philips Hue White and color ambiance Bluetooth-enabled lightstrip, which includes a power adapter. The Hue lightstrip is flexible, allowing you to bend, shape, cut, and extend it (only compatible with the Lightstrip Plus Extension V4) to adapt to your room and decor. The Hue lightstrip features Bluetooth capability for instant light control in one room. Connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart light features, including the ability to control up to 50 lights throughout your whole home — even while you're away.
Pack
Current price is $99.99
Want to know when it’s back?
Sign up to receive an email when this product is back in stock. We’ll only send you this email once — check out our Privacy Policy for more details.
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- Shines a single color of light at once
- Power supply unit included
- Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
- 2 m, extendable up 10 m
- Up to 1700 lumens
Customize with the Hue app
Easily change the color, create automations, and more to make your lightstrip work for your space and the occasion.
Go hands-free with voice
Pair with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Assistant, to control your lightstrip with your voice.
Control your way
Use the Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.
Add accessories
Elevate your lightstrip with easy-to-use accessories such as a dimmer switch or motion sensor.
Install like a pro
The flexibility of Philips Hue Lightstrips Plus enables you to fit your lights into any space and conquer more advanced setups, like stair steps and display shelves.
Expand your horizons
Extension cables with connectors enable you to easily expand your lights for more advanced setups.
Ultimate flexibility
Cut the lightstrip on the marked lines to fit your space, or make it even longer with extension strips up to 10 m. Bend, curve, and shape it to fit your space.
Replacement parts available for this product
Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts, and more to breathe new life into your lights.
Questions & answers
How do I mount the Lightstrip Plus?
How do I mount the Lightstrip Plus?
Do I need additional products to use the Hue Lightstrip Plus?
Do I need additional products to use the Hue Lightstrip Plus?
How long is the Hue Lightstrip Plus?
How long is the Hue Lightstrip Plus?
Can I cut the Hue Lightstrip Plus?
Can I cut the Hue Lightstrip Plus?
Can I use the lightstrip extension with older generations of lightstrips?
Can I use the lightstrip extension with older generations of lightstrips?
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Silicone
Durability
Durability
Environmental
Environmental
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Guarantee
Guarantee
Light characteristics
Light characteristics
String light/Lightstrip
String light/Lightstrip
Miscellaneous
Miscellaneous
Packaging information
Packaging information
Power consumption
Power consumption
Product dimensions and weight
Product dimensions and weight
Service
Service
Technical specifications
Technical specifications
What's in the box
What's in the box
What's supported
What's supported
Other
Other
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.