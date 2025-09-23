Get colored smart light anywhere in your home with the latest Philips Hue White and color ambiance Bluetooth-enabled lightstrip extension. The Hue lightstrip extension is flexible, allowing you to bend, shape, cut, and extend it (only compatible with the Lightstrip Plus base V4) to adapt to your room and decor. The Hue lightstrip features Bluetooth capability for instant light control in one room. Connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart light features, including the ability to control up to 50 lights throughout your whole home — even while you're away.