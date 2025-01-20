*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Perifo gradient light tube compact
With a compact gradient light tube in black, you can add blend of different colors to your space. Rotate the light tube to angle its wash of rich, powerful light perfectly. Only for Perifo track lighting.
Color
Lights
$199.99
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- White and color light
- 740 lumen
- 12 watts
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.