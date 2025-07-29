*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Play gradient light tube large
Bring the cinema home with the Play gradient light tube large in white. Place or mount beneath a TV to cast a blend of colorful light. Rotate the tube to shine it in any direction — a perfect complement to surround lighting.
Current price is $219.99
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Made for 60" TVs and larger
- Blends white and colored light
- Philips Hue Bridge and Hue sync box required
- Includes power supply
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal
Plastic