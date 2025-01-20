*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sana wall light
The Sana wall lamp has a sleek design and indirect light effect. Create the perfect atmosphere with any shade of white or colored light. Works as a standalone light or as part of your smart lighting system with the Hue Bridge.
$199.99
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Designed for wall
- Blends white and color light
- Control lights with app or voice
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Amp up the energy with the cool white light of the Energize light recipe in the morning or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Set the right mood with warm-to-cool white light
Choose from over 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light to create the perfect ambiance in your home for each activity and time of day. Use bright, white light each morning to start the day energized and alert, or match your evening wind-down routine with a dim golden glow.