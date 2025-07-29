*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
BR30 - E26 smart bulb - (2-pack)
Get comfortable, soft white light in your home with two fully dimmable smart light bulbs. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features.
Current price is $46.99
Product highlights
- White
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Soft white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
94x130