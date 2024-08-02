*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Exclusive
Perifo straight ceiling base kit (3 spots)
This ceiling track lighting kit in black includes three cylinder spotlights, two 59.1 inch rails, a PSU that sits at the end of one rail, and connectors to create a straight line.
$659.93
Product highlights
- 3 spots, 490 lm @2700 each
- Takes up 15.9 wattage from power supply unit
- 126.8 inch
- Designed for ceilings
- Includes everything you need
In this bundle
1 x Hue Perifo ceiling 90 W 1-point power supply unit
This power supply unit connects to the end of one Perifo rail and wires into your home’s electricity. Power up to 90 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo ceiling 90 W 1-point power supply unit
2 x Hue Perifo rail 59.1 inch
This 59.1 inch rail in black lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo rail 59.1 inch
1 x Hue Perifo straight connector
Connect two Perifo rails with this straight connector in black. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo straight connector
3 x Hue White and color ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight
These powerful cylinder spotlights in black click right into Perifo rails. Tilt and rotate to shine their colorful light anywhere you like. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo cylinder spotlight
Specifications
Product information
