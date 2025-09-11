The Hue Essential strip light is the simple and accessible way to bring decorative lighting to any space inside your home without compromising light quality. The Essential strip light creates a beautiful ambiance by washing walls with a gradient of colorful light to match every mood or occasion. Easily install and conceal the strip light behind TV setups, under bookshelves, or behind bedroom furniture. Customize the strip light by cutting it to perfectly fit any space. Take the first step into the world of Hue smart lighting — control with the Hue app or by using your voice with a Smart Home assistant, set automations, and choose from dozens of light scenes.