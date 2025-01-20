Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Experience the thrill of the theater at home with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. Get multiple colors of light that react to the content on your screen. Attach to 55” to 60” wall-mounted or standing TVs with the included mounts.

Length

Product highlights
  • Includes power supply and mounts
  • Blends white and colored light
  • Philips Hue Bridge and Hue sync box required
A halo of reactive light

Attach to the back of your TV, sync your lights, and get a totally immersive movie, TV, gaming, or music experience.

Personalize with the Hue apps

Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalize the entertainment experience, adjusting speed, brightness, and intensity of the lights.

The perfect pair

The Play gradient lightstrip is the perfect companion to the Hue sync box, which gives you lights that dance, flash, dim, and brighten in sync with the content on your TV screen.

Control your way

Use a Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.

Go hands-free with voice

Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant.

Easy to mount instructions

Easy to install

The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV 55" and larger.

Blend multiple colors of lights

Blend multiple colors of light

Colors flow naturally into one another, blending together and shining against the wall for a unique effect behind your TV.

Replacement parts available for this product

Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts, and more to breathe new life into your lights.

Questions & answers

What sizes does the Play gradient lightstrip come in?

Is everything I need to attach the Play gradient lightstrip to my TV included in the box?

What do I need to make the Play gradient lightstrip work with my TV?

Can I add the Play gradient lightstrip to my existing Entertainment area?

How do I know which size Play gradient lightstrip to get?

Can I plug the Play gradient lightstrip into the power supply unit for my Hue sync box or Play light bar?

Philips Hue product family

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

