Hue Essential strip light 16 ft

The Hue Essential strip light is the simple and accessible way to bring decorative lighting to any space inside your home without compromising light quality. The Essential strip light creates a beautiful ambiance by washing walls with a gradient of colorful light to match every mood or occasion. Easily install and conceal the strip light behind TV setups, under bookshelves, or behind bedroom furniture. Customize the strip light by cutting it to perfectly fit any space. Take the first step into the world of Hue smart lighting — control with the Hue app or by using your voice with a Smart Home assistant, set automations, and choose from dozens of light scenes. 

Product highlights

  • Unlock all features with Hue Bridge
  • App and voice control
Decorative strip lighting, the easy way. 

Elevate indoor spaces effortlessly and affordably with Hue Essential strip lights.
Create stunning decorative and mood lighting that transforms any room with colorful blends of light.

A Hue Essential strip light switched off and showing the LEDs along the length of the strip.
Hue Essential strip lights concealed behind kitchen units and a counter top producing a wall washing effect in white, yellow, pink and purple diffused light.

Get started with smart lighting

Ready to step into the exciting world of Hue smart lighting? The Essential range of LED strip lights offers an easy, affordable, and fun way to get started with the Hue ecosystem. Whether you're looking to introduce decorative mood lighting to just one room or your whole home, Hue Essential strip lights are packed with all the best features that are designed to elevate any space with color, scenes, and playful effects which also combine neon. The Essential range is quick and easy to install. Download the award-winning Hue app to control and customize. Essential strip lights are also compatible with Hue's advanced products for when you’re ready to take your setup to the next level.

A Hue Essential flex strip light bent into the shape of a planet mounted above a desk with computer and glowing in white and pale blue light.

A light for every occasion

Bring your home to life with millions of colors — perfect for setting the vibe whatever the occasion. Whether you're setting the mood for celebrating , socializing, or just winding down, Hue Essential strip lights are your go-to for transforming any room with stunning wall-washing effects. Want to get creative? Take it up a notch and use strip lights as direct lighting. Neon light effects are an eye-catching way to frame mirrors, highlight furniture, or even create shapes to make personalized wall art. Whether relaxing or celebrating, Hue Essential strip lights create the perfect ambiance for every moment.

Hue Essential strip lights concealed behind a headboard, wardrobe, and under a bed to create a wall washing effect in blue, pink, and yellow colors of light.

Mood-matching scenes and effects

Hue Essential strip lights offer more than simple illumination — they transform your space into a canvas of vibrant, customizable lighting. Explore the Scene Gallery in the Hue app, where you'll find a curated collection of colorful, themed light scenes designed to suit every mood. From the soothing warmth of a Savanna sunset to the lively pastels of Cancun, there's a scene for every moment. Select a preset scene to match your vibe, design your own, or immerse yourself in dynamic effects like twinkling starlight or the comforting glow of a fireplace. Whatever your mood, Essential strip lights let your imagination shine!

A Hue Bridge Pro smart home hub in black placed on a wooden table.

Get all the features with a Hue Bridge

The Hue Bridge and a Bridge Pro unlock an extensive suite of advanced smart lighting features. These include cool light effects, surround lighting to sync with home entertainment, Hue Secure home security integration with lights and cameras, voice control using smart assistants, and many smart automations. The Bridge Pro is our most advanced smart light hub that's faster, supports more lights and accessories, and unlocks more features. The award-winning Hue app is the most intuitive and comprehensive way to organize, control, and customize all your Hue Essential strip lights and any other Hue products you add to your setup in the future. 

Questions & answers

Can I cut the Essential strip light to size?

Can I extend this strip light?

How do I install it?

What is RGBIC?

What is the best placement for the Essential strip light vs Essential flex strip light?

Can cut pieces be reconnected?

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Multi Color

  • Color(s)

    multi

  • Material

    Silicone

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

String light/Lightstrip

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

