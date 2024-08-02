*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (2 spots, 1 light bar)
This ceiling smart track lighting kit in white includes two cylinder spotlights, a linear light bar, a 39.4 inch rail, two 59.1 inch rails, a PSU that sits between two rails, and connectors to create an L shape that turns to the left.
$901.92
Product highlights
- 2 spots, 490 lm @2700k each
- 1 light bar, 1700 lm @2700k
- Takes up 39.6 wattage from power supply unit
- 127.7 inch x 40.6 inch
- Designed for ceilings
- Includes everything you need
In this bundle
1 x Hue Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit
This power supply unit connects two Perifo rails and wires into your home’s electricity. Power up to 90 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit
2 x Hue Perifo rail 59.1 inch
This 59.1 inch rail in white lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo rail 59.1 inch
1 x Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch
This 39.4 inch rail in white lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo rail 39.4 inch
1 x Hue Perifo internal corner connector
Create an L-shape with your Perifo track lighting using an internal corner connector. Once installed, the track will turn to the right or left, depending on how your power supply unit is positioned. Only for Perifo track lightingPerifo internal corner connector
2 x Hue White and color ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight
These powerful cylinder spotlights in white click right into Perifo rails. Tilt and rotate to shine their colorful light anywhere you like. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo cylinder spotlight
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Perifo linear light bar
Give larger spaces some color! Click the white linear light bar into a Perifo rail to fill the room with diffused light. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo linear light bar
Specifications
Product information
