Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 pendants)

In this bundle

1 x Hue Perifo ceiling 90 W 1-point power supply unit This power supply unit connects to the end of one Perifo rail and wires into your home’s electricity. Power up to 90 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo ceiling 90 W 1-point power supply unit

3 x Hue Perifo rail 59.1 inch This 59.1 inch rail in white lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo rail 59.1 inch

1 x Hue Perifo straight connector Connect two Perifo rails with this straight connector in white. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo straight connector

1 x Hue Perifo internal corner connector Create an L-shape with your Perifo track lighting using an internal corner connector. Once installed, the track will turn to the right or left, depending on how your power supply unit is positioned. Only for Perifo track lighting Perifo internal corner connector