Perifo straight ceiling base kit (2 pendants, 1 light bar)

In this bundle

1 x Hue Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit This power supply unit connects two Perifo rails and wires into your home’s electricity. Power up to 90 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit

1 x Hue Perifo rail 59.1 inch This 59.1 inch rail in white lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo rail 59.1 inch

1 x Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch This 39.4 inch rail in white lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo rail 39.4 inch

2 x Hue White and color ambiance Perifo cylinder pendant These long, slender pendant lights in white are perfect for hanging over a dining room table. Just click them into Perifo rails and direct their colorful light downward. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo cylinder pendant