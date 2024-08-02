*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Perifo straight ceiling base kit (2 pendants)
This ceiling track lighting kit in white includes two pendant lights, two 39.4 inch rails, and a PSU that sits in between two rails.
$593.95
Product highlights
- 2 pendants, 490 lm @2700k each
- Takes up 10.4 wattage from power supply unit
- 87.2 inch
- Designed for ceilings
- Includes everything you need
In this bundle
1 x Hue Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit
This power supply unit connects two Perifo rails and wires into your home’s electricity. Power up to 90 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit
2 x Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch
This 39.4 inch rail in white lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo rail 39.4 inch
2 x Hue White and color ambiance Perifo cylinder pendant
These long, slender pendant lights in white are perfect for hanging over a dining room table. Just click them into Perifo rails and direct their colorful light downward. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo cylinder pendant
Specifications
Product information
Amount
5
Technical specifications
