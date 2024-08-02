Support
Close up of front of Perifo straight ceiling base kit (2 spots, 1 light bar)

Exclusive

Perifo straight ceiling base kit (2 spots, 1 light bar)

This ceiling smart track lighting kit in white includes two cylinder spotlights, a linear light bar, a 59.1 inch rail, a 39.4 inch rail, and a PSU that sits in between two rails.

$769.94

  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty

Product highlights

  • 2 spots, 490 lm @2700k each
  • 1 light bar, 1700 lm @2700k
  • Takes up 39.6 wattage from power supply unit
  • 106.9 inch
  • Designed for ceilings
  • Includes everything you need
View all product specs

In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit

1 x Hue Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit

This power supply unit connects two Perifo rails and wires into your home’s electricity. Power up to 90 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit
Close up of front of Hue Perifo rail 59.1 inch

1 x Hue Perifo rail 59.1 inch

This 59.1 inch rail in white lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo rail 59.1 inch
Close up of front of Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch

1 x Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch

This 39.4 inch rail in white lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo rail 39.4 inch
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight

2 x Hue White and color ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight

These powerful cylinder spotlights in white click right into Perifo rails. Tilt and rotate to shine their colorful light anywhere you like. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo cylinder spotlight
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Perifo linear light bar

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Perifo linear light bar

Give larger spaces some color! Click the white linear light bar into a Perifo rail to fill the room with diffused light. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo linear light bar

Specifications

Product information

Amount

6

Technical specifications

1x Hue Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit
1x Hue Perifo rail 59.1 inch
1x Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch
2x Hue White and color ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight
1x Hue White and color ambiance Perifo linear light bar

Bundles you might like

Exclusive
Perifo cylinder pendant

Hue White and color ambiance

Perifo cylinder pendant

$164.99

Perifo straight connector

Hue

Perifo straight connector

$21.99

Perifo rail 19.7 inch

Hue

Perifo rail 19.7 inch

$54.99

Perifo rail 59.1 inch

Hue

Perifo rail 59.1 inch

$98.99

Perifo rail 39.4 inch

Hue

Perifo rail 39.4 inch

$76.99

Exclusive
Perifo cylinder spotlight

Hue White and color ambiance

Perifo cylinder spotlight

$131.99

Perifo external corner connector

Hue

Perifo external corner connector

$32.99

Shop Bridge bundles

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay