Perifo straight ceiling base kit (2 spots, 2 pendants)

In this bundle

1 x Hue Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit This power supply unit connects two Perifo rails and wires into your home’s electricity. Power up to 90 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit

2 x Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch This 39.4 inch rail in white lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo rail 39.4 inch

2 x Hue White and color ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight These powerful cylinder spotlights in white click right into Perifo rails. Tilt and rotate to shine their colorful light anywhere you like. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo cylinder spotlight