*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Exclusive
Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube compact)
This wall track lighting kit in black includes one compact gradient light tube, a 39.4 inch rail, and a PSU with a plug for a wall outlet.
$406.97
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- 1 light tube compact, 740 lm @2700k
- Takes up 12 wattage from power supply unit
- 39.5 inch
- Designed for walls
- Includes everything you need
In this bundle
1 x Hue Perifo wall 90 W 1-point power supply unit with plug
This power supply unit connects to the end of one Perifo rail and plugs into a wall outlet. Power up to 90 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo wall 90 W 1-point power supply unit with plug
1 x Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch
This 39.4 inch rail in black lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo rail 39.4 inch
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Perifo gradient light tube compact
With a compact gradient light tube in white, you can add blend of different colors to your space. Rotate the light tube to angle its wash of rich, powerful light perfectly. Only for Perifo track lighting.Perifo gradient light tube compact
Specifications
Product information
Bundles you might like
Hue
Perifo rail 19.7 inch
$54.99
Hue
Perifo rail 59.1 inch
$98.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Perifo cylinder spotlight
$131.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Perifo linear light bar
$219.99
Hue
Perifo rail 39.4 inch
$76.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Perifo gradient light tube compact
$219.99