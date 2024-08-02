Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack
This small, unassuming accessory allows you to turn any light - even one in which you can’t place a Hue bulb - into a smart light so that you can control it via the Hue app or voice. Use Bluetooth for instant light control or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock more features.
Current price is $113.97
Product highlights
- Bridge enabled
- Add any light to your Hue system
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
In this bundle
3 x Hue Smart plug
