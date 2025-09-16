Back to the Future meets Halloween with Hue

Turn your Halloween lighting into a time-bending light show! Buy 2 or more from our sitewide sale and save 30% at checkout!
- Free shipping over $49.99
- Free returns within 30 days
- Two-year warranty
Time travel never looked this good
Travel back in time—and light the way forward—with smart lighting inspired by Back to the Future! To celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary, transform your home with cinematic scenes and retro-futuristic color effects that pay tribute to this iconic classic.
And just in time for Halloween: don’t miss our sitewide sale! Mix and match to save 30% on almost everything. Channel the electrifying energy of Hill Valley’s clock tower and bring movie magic to your space with our smart lights!
Back to the Future's 40th Anniversary
Celebrate 40 years of Back to the Future with Philips Hue — where nostalgia meets innovation! Sync your smart lights with the movie for the ultimate viewing experience. Light up your space with our fiery scenes or cast a burst of light to bring cinematic magic into your home.
Share your setup on Instagram with the hashtag #HueHalloween #ReimagineTheFuture.
Halloween lighting inspiration
See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue #huehalloween #ReimagineTheFuture
@ania_healthy_lifestyle
@ania_healthy_lifestyle
@
@
@
@
@
@
@Jack Dudley
@Stefan Nygaard
Terms & Conditions
This offer is valid from September 16, 2025, to September 29, 2025.
Buy any two (2) or more products from the promotional items on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-us/products/promotions/halloween and receive 30% off your total at checkout.
Exclusions apply to all Perifo products and the following new products: Wall washers in all variants, Festavia Globe and Permanent lights in all variants, Secure Video Doorbell, Chime, and Doorbell and Chime bundle, Essential Bulbs, and Essential Starter kits.
The discount will be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.
The discount only applies at checkout on http://www.philips-hue.com/en-us.
This offer is valid on select Philips Hue products only listed on this page.
This promotion is subject to stock availability, and any purchase is subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
In the event of a partial return, where eligible, the proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer on http://Philips-Hue.com.
Signify US reserves the right to cancel a promotional code at any time or to amend these terms.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.