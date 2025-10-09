Support
Light every room your way

Reimagine your home with up to 25% off select Hue products

Up to 25% off room lighting

Save 15% when you mix and match two or more sale items—make one of them a Bridge and get 25% off instead. Now’s your chance to transform your home, room by room!

Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Downlight 4 inch

White and color ambiance

Downlight 4 inch

Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Color light

Add a Bridge

Unlock even more Hue features and get 25% off!

Close up of front of Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 4 pack

White and color ambiance

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 4 pack

Up to 800 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​
Close up of front of Lily XL Outdoor spot light

White and color ambiance

Lily XL Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Close up of front of Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inch

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inch

1 x 197 inch lightstrip
1 x power supply unit
White and colored light
Close up of front of Amarant linear outdoor light

White and color ambiance

Amarant linear outdoor light

LED integrated
White and colored light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Close up of front of GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

White and color ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

White and color light
Up to 450 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Hue Tap Switch Mini White

Accessory

Hue Tap Switch Mini White

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Close up of front of Appear Outdoor wall light

White and color ambiance

Appear Outdoor wall light

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Close up of front of Essential BR30 - E26 smart bulb - 650 lm - 7.2W

White and color ambiance

Essential BR30 - E26 smart bulb - 650 lm - 7.2W

Up to 650 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential color ​
Close up of front of Solo lightstrip 33 feet

LIGHTSTRIPS

Solo lightstrip 33 feet

Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
33 ft
Unlock extra savings and features

Add a Hue Bridge to your order and save 25% on all sale items in your cart.

Plus, you’ll unlock the full suite of Hue features!

Bridge

Hue

Bridge

Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption

$65.99

Transform every room with Hue!

Bring the benefits of Hue to your entire home.

A living room with several Philips Hue lamps providing warm and cozy lighting.

More than just a room

Turn your house into a home and create the coziest living room imaginable with a selection of stylish lamps and lights. Or make movie night feel magical with immersive light that appears to burst from the screen.

Shop living room lighting
A bedroom with Hue table and floor lamps on either side of the bed.

Sleep like never before

Dim your lights down low to help you relax before bed, then wake up feeling refreshed with lights that switch on automatically in the morning. Use vibrant colors and customizable light scenes to set any mood at any time.

Shop bedroom lighting
A kitchen where the worktops are illuminated with bright white light.

Your dream kitchen

Brighten up every inch of your kitchen with flexible LED strip lights that you can control using voice commands—ideal when your hands are busy peeling, chopping, or pulling something scrumptious out of the oven!

Shop kitchen lighting

All about the room lighting sale

When is the room lighting sale?

What products are included in the sale?

How can I stay up to date with Philips Hue deals and promotions?

Terms and conditions

This promotion is valid until 11:59 PM EST on October 28, 2025.

•  Add two (2) or more sale items to your cart and get 15% off the total price of qualifying promotional products. If a Hue Bridge is one of those sale items, you will get 25% off the total price of qualifying promotional products.

•  Discount is applied to the total of qualifying promotional products in the cart at checkout.

•  This promotion is subject to stock availability, and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.

•  In the event of a partial return, where eligible, the proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.

•  Signify US reserves the right to cancel a promotional at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.

Read return process

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

