1. Applicability:

a. These Hue Secure Additional Terms (“Hue Secure Terms”) shall apply to the use of the Philips Hue Secure Products, the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services, as described below.

b. To use the Philips Hue Secure Products, the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services, you must accept the Hue Terms of Use incorporating these Hue Secure Terms ("Hue Secure Agreement"), the legal contract concluded between us and you regulating your use of the Philips Hue Secure Products, the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services. If there is any inconsistency between the Hue Secure Terms and the Hue Terms of Use, these Hue Secure Terms will prevail. The Hue Secure Agreement contains conditions and requirements applicable to you and your Authorized Users and you are responsible for compliance by them.

2. Hue Secure Products and Hue Secure Services:

a. The Philips Hue Secure Products, the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services consists of:

• the Philips Hue Secure and the Hue Secure branded hardware devices and such Philips Hue products and Hue products identified by us either on the packaging or in marketing materials for use with the Hue Secure Services (“Hue Secure Products”); and

• such features included in the Free Access (as referred to in section 5 below), Hue Secure Basic subscription or Hue Secure Premium subscription and (depending on your choice of plan) contains functionality including, but not limited to a timeline of security-relevant events inside or outside your home, the ability to arm/disarm your home, mobile push notifications of security relevant events if configured, live video viewing of Philips Hue Secure or Hue Secure cameras, ability to play back record clips of detected events. Additionally, what constitutes a security relevant event is customized by you as Owner (or an Authorized User) to, for example, exclude certain areas of a Philips Hue Secure or Hue Secure camera view. Some features (including extended video clip storage) are only available with an additional paid Hue Secure Basic or paid Hue Secure Premium service plan. All these features are available through the Hue app. The features applicable to you as per your choice of Free Access, Hue Secure Basic or Hue Secure Premium are collectively referred to as the “Hue Secure Services”. The Hue Secure Services are only available in USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Greece, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Slovakia.

b. You are permitted to utilize the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services under the conditions and requirements set forth in the Hue Secure Agreement.

3. Conditions of Use:

a. Required Products: The Hue Secure Services require compatible Hue Secure Products which must be separately purchased by you and paired with the Hue app and your Hue user account. You understand and agree that the Hue Secure Services will only work with the Hue Secure Products and are not intended to be used with any other products. If you are no longer entitled to use the Hue Secure Products (e.g., due to sale), you are obliged to unpair such Hue Secure Products immediately.

b. Installation and Operating:

• It is your responsibility to:

o obtain, set-up and maintain the technical and other requirements strictly in accordance with the instructions and specifications made available by us to you;

o install, test and operate your Hue Secure Products and Hue Secure Services solely in accordance with all applicable warnings, cautions, and instructions made available by us to you as well as applicable federal, state, and local laws, regulations codes and standards; and

o replace or recharge the batteries for your Hue Secure Products when necessary.

• System and Device Requirements: The Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services require a Hue user account, a working Wi-Fi network in your home that is connected to reliable Internet access with sufficient bandwidth and a mobile device with the Hue app. Other devices may also be required (as indicated by us) for use of some or all of the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services, such as a Philips Hue bridge. It is your responsibility to ensure that you have all required system and device elements and that they are compatible and properly configured. We may activate Bluetooth on your mobile device, without prior notification, but subject to your device settings, to facilitate proper operation of the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services and enable certain features

• We do not monitor your Hue Secure Products and we do not respond to any information and events received while you are using the Hue Secure Services. It is solely up to you (or your Authorized User) to take such actions, including relaying event messages to your designated contacts. Further, it is your responsibility to determine the appropriate response to all information and events you receive while using the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services and you accept that you are entirely responsible for your response and that of your designated contacts. If your response to information and events while using the Hue Secure Service incurs costs, you accept full liability for those costs. If you receive notice of any life/safety, property risk, fires, floods, burglaries, robberies, medical issues or other emergency events while using the Hue Secure Services, you should immediately contact the police, fire department or appropriate emergency response service, as we do not provide any monitoring or emergency response services.

• If your Hue Secure Products are not properly installed or any of its sensors are outside the detection range or hindered or obstructed by walls, furniture, personal property or other objects, you may experience false alarms or detection failures.

• You warrant and represent that the installation and operation of the Hue Secure Products was carried out in a workmanlike manner and does not infringe upon any third-party rights, including others’ privacy rights. In case the installation and operation of the Hue Secure Products infringes third-party rights, it is your responsibility to, where applicable, inform and obtain any and all third-party consent that may be required for the desired installation and operation of the Hue Secure Products and the use of the Hue Secure Services.

• To the fullest extent permitted by law, we hereby expressly disclaim any and all liability related to the installation and operation and/or use of the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services, including any use of the Hue Secure Products contrary to applicable federal, state and local laws, regulations codes or standards.

• The Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services may experience temporary interruptions due to security reasons, systems failure (including failure of your Wi-Fi connection and insufficient bandwidth), technical difficulties, maintenance, testing, repair, Updates or other circumstances. While we shall endeavour to ensure that the use of the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services is as uninterrupted as possible within the scope of its technical and operational abilities, there shall be no entitlement to, and we do not warrant or guarantee, uninterrupted use.

• Any sound detection feature is only capable of detecting the designated sound (e.g., a T3 smoke alarm) and is a secondary measure that is not able to detect the presence of hazards (e.g., smoke) and should therefore not replace the primary device (e.g., your primary smoke detector triggers an alarm based on the presence of smoke that can then be heard through sound detection. The sound detection feature cannot ensure that fire will be reliably detected). It is your responsibility to use your primary device to detect the hazard and we are not responsible for any damage arising from or associated with the presence of the hazards. Use of any sound detection feature is subject to specified requirements (including e.g. the distance to the primary device).

c. Residential Use Only: The Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services are solely for your own, individual and private residential use. The Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services are not for, and we are not responsible for, any business or commercial or other non-residential use of the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services.

d. No Third-Party Monitoring: The Hue Secure Services do not provide any third-party monitoring or emergency response; and as such:

• we have no access to alerts or real time footage;

• we do not monitor any notifications and we will not notify or dispatch third-party or emergency authorities to your home in the event of a notification or an emergency; and

• we are not responsible for any delays in law enforcement or third-party response time.

All emergency response notifications, including life threatening, safety and emergency events should be directed by you to the appropriate response services. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL WE DISPATCH EMERGENCY SERVICES TO YOUR HOME IN THE EVENT OF AN EMERGENCY OR OTHERWISE.

e. No Elimination of Events:

• The Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services are not intended to, and we do not make any representation or warranty that they, reduce or eliminate occurrences of unwanted events, such as trespassers, burglaries and/or robberies, and you understand and agree:

o not to rely on the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services to so avert or minimize the occurrences of events, such as burglaries and robberies, or their consequences; and

o that the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services may not avert or minimize such occurrences of events, or their consequences.

We make no express or implied warranty or representation that the use of the Hue Secure Products or Hue Secure Services will avert or minimize such occurrences of events, or their consequences and/or affect or increase any level of safety.

• You acknowledge that the Hue Secure Products and Hue Secure Services are not a substitute for, a third-party monitored emergency notification system. Our systems are developed to deliver notifications in a reliable and timely manner, however we cannot and do not guarantee that you will receive all notifications in a timely manner.

• You should protect against any risk of loss with the appropriate insurance coverage, and you are responsible for obtaining all insurance coverage you believe is necessary or required under applicable requirements.

f. Your responsibility to comply with law:

• Privacy and other applicable federal, state or local laws, regulations, codes or standards applicable in your jurisdiction may impose certain responsibilities on you and your use of the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services and you understand and agree that you are solely responsible to comply with any such applicable federal, state or local laws, regulations, codes or standards when you use the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services. This includes:

o compliance relating to the recording or sharing of video or audio content, including content that includes third parties, public spaces or otherwise contains information relating to the identity of an individual or individuals;

o compliance requiring that notice be given to or that consent be obtained from third parties with respect to your use of the Hue Secure Products or Hue Secure Services (for example, laws or regulations requiring you to display appropriate signage advising others that audio/visual recording is taking place). Please note that any stickers or similar materials which might be construed as signage supplied with any Hue Secure Products are not provided by us for compliance purposes and you remain solely responsible for ensuring compliance with applicable legislation;

o ensuring that the Hue Secure Products with audio and video recording capabilities are not pointed at public areas; and/or located near an area where individuals may have a reasonable expectation of privacy (such as a bathroom or bedroom);

o compliance regarding any requirements that installation of any Hue Secure Product which takes visual and/or audio recordings be installed at such an angle that it does not take any recordings beyond the boundary of your property (including public pavements or roads)

o compliance with any applicable biometric privacy laws and you hereby warrant that any data uploaded under the Hue Secure Services for purposes of any facial recognition feature has been obtained in compliance with such laws;

o compliance with any applicable transparency or authority notification requirements;

o compliance with applicable personal data retention periods, including selecting the appropriate subscription plan in accordance therewith; and

o more generally, compliance with applicable privacy and data protection legislation.

• We are not responsible for you using the Hue Secure Services or any Hue Secure Products in a way that breaks the law or violates an individual’s rights.

• The Hue Secure Products and Hue Secure Services are solely for your own, individual and private residential use. Data protection and privacy laws where you live may impose certain responsibilities on you and your use of the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services. For certain video, audio, and facial recognition data that you collect using the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services (e.g., video and audio signals and data) as an Owner or Authorized User, you are the controller of certain data these Hue Secure Products and Hue Secure Services collect, and we are the processor of such data, under applicable laws.

• Regarding those activities you undertake as an Owner or Authorized User which may qualify as household activity under applicable law with regards to the video recording or streaming and audio recording or streaming by using Hue Secure Products and Hue Secure Services, we are your data processor as defined in the applicable EU General Data Protection Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/679).

• Where we are acting as a data processor of the personal data that you have collected from your use of the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services, the Hue Secure Data Processing Agreement (“DPA”) shall apply. By accepting the Hue Terms of Use, you also accept the DPA. You can access the DPA here: https://www.philips-hue.com/dataprocessingagreement.

g. If things go wrong:

• We shall endeavour to ensure that the use of the Hue Secure Services is as uninterrupted as possible within the scope of its technical and operational abilities, but we cannot promise uninterrupted use. Except to the extent required by applicable law, the Hue Secure Services is provided “AS IS” and on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis and to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, WE DISCLAIM ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT, AND ANY WARRANTIES ARISING OUT OF COURSE OF DEALING OR USAGE OF TRADE. We make no warranty that the Hue Secure Products and the Hue Secure Services will meet your requirements or will be available on an uninterrupted, secure, or error-free basis. We make no warranty regarding the quality of any information or content provided through the Hue Secure Services. We do not warrant and hereby disclaim any implied warranty that the operation of the Hue Secure Services will be error free or uninterrupted. It is not warranted that access to, or use of the Hue Secure Services will not be interrupted or impaired by maintenance work, further developments or otherwise by disruptions.

• If you’re a European Economic Area (EEA)-based consumer, then EEA consumer laws provide you with a legal guarantee covering the conformity requirements of the Hue Secure Services. Under this guarantee, we are liable for any lack of conformity that you discover during the use of the Hue Secure Services.

• If you experience any issues with the functionality of the Hue Secure Services, please contact us through our consumer care channels (visit this link to view our contact information for your location: https://www.philips-hue.com/support#contact) and provide us with the necessary cooperation to the extent reasonably requested. We will use all reasonable efforts to cure the defect as notified by you in accordance with our standard process that entails (i) collection of the incident reported from different sources; (ii) performing an impact assessment using assessment tools to prioritize the incident; and (iii) defining and implementing a solution appropriate for the specific prioritization allocated, that can be an intermediate solution (e.g. hotfix or work around) or a future (short or long term) Update (“Support Process”).

• If we are unable to cure the defect in accordance with our Support Process, you shall be entitled to the following remedies for your paid Hue Secure Basic and Hue Secure Premium plan (if and as applicable): (i) a proportionate reduction of the applicable subscription fee; or (ii) termination of your subscription plan and a refund of the pro-rata amount already paid for the period in which you experience a lack of functionality and any amounts (if any) already paid for any future period. Our inability to cure the defect shall include (i) if the removal of the defect is impossible, (ii) the defect is not cured as associated with disproportionate costs, (iii) a lack of conformity appears despite our attempt to cure the defect, (iv) the defect is so serious that the immediate price reduction or termination is justified, (v) we refuse any supplementary performance, or (vi) it is obvious (including a declaration by us) that (within a reasonable time, or without significant inconvenience for you) we cannot remedy the defect.

4. User Content:

a. The Hue Secure Services include the possibility to capture and/or record audio, video, open/close and motion events with time stamp and images (text as subset) by certain Hue Secure Products ("User Content"). Audio, video and images (text as subset) are not accessible by us. The metadata that there was an event at a specific time and the classification of the event is known to us.

b. You are solely responsible for all your User Content, and we will have no liability to you or anyone else who uses your user account with regard to any User Content. You need to ensure that the Hue Secure Products are only recording User Content where you are authorized. You shall not transfer any User Content which, by its content, form, design or in any other way, violates applicable law or morality or infringes the rights of third parties. A violation of any of the foregoing is grounds for termination of your right to use or access the Hue Secure Services.

c. We cannot view the User Content, other than (i) the metadata that there was an event at a specific time and the classification of the event; and (ii) if User Content was downloaded by you (solely as an Admin) and shared with us at your discretion (for example related to quality and consumer care). We might however disclose your User Content to law enforcement or a governmental authority, if legally required to do so. You shall in such instance fully cooperate with us to comply with such legal requirements. Please see our Hue Secure - Disclosure Requests https://www.philips-hue.com/en-us/support/legal/product-terms/disclosure-requests.

d. Canada-based Consumers: If your country of residence is Canada, in order to provide the Hue Secure Service to you, you hereby consent for the processing of User Content that is necessary for the provision of the Hue Secure Services. You additionally consent to us anonymizing your personal data (a process where it is no longer possible to associate the data with an individual data subject (whether on its own or when combined with other data)) for its use in our internal business purposes.

5. Feature Access; Fees; Payment:

a. When you activate your Hue Secure Product(s) through the Hue app you shall be entitled to a thirty (30) day trial (“Trial”). Upon your Trial ending, you have the option (via the Hue app) to:

i. use certain features available at no additional fee (“Free Access”); or

ii. subscribe to a subscription plan at an additional fee. The subscriptions are available in two different plans, namely Hue Secure Basic or Hue Secure Premium. You may choose to get a Hue Secure Basic or Hue Secure Premium subscription as a monthly or annual plan, which will continue until cancellation of your subscription. UNLESS YOU NOTIFY US BEFORE THE END OF THE THEN-CURRENT SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD THAT YOU DO NOT WISH TO CONTINUE YOUR SUBSCRIPTION, YOU UNDERSTAND THAT YOUR SUBSCRIPTION PLAN WILL AUTOMATICALLY RENEW AND YOU AUTHORIZE US TO CHARGE THE THEN-APPLICABLE SUBSCRIPTION FEES FOR EACH SUCCESSIVE TERM, USING THE PAYMENT METHOD YOU PROVIDED VIA THE RELEVANT APP STORE.

b. A full description of the features of Free Access, Hue Secure Basic and Hue Secure Premium together with the applicable fees, the terms of payment, periods of notice is provided to you on our website at https://www.philips-hue.com/securityplans. Hue Secure Basic or Hue Secure Premium subscription fees are charged upfront, on the first day of the subscription period, may it be monthly or annually and are paid by you via the relevant app store (either Apple or Google) that you use (“Your App Store”) (and therefore follows the payment methods you choose to use in Your App Store and any conditions thereto).

c. When you place an order for the Hue Secure Basic or the Hue Secure Premium subscription, a valid, binding and enforceable subscription is created between you and us and the related obligation to pay the relevant fees as per the applicable subscription plan. If you are an EEA-based consumer, then you expressly consent to us providing you with the services under the relevant subscription immediately following your purchase and that you lose your right of withdrawal.

d. In case we do not receive your payment via Your App Store, we reserve the right to cancel your subscription and you shall only be entitled to use the Free Access.

e. The fees at the time of subscribing to a Hue Secure Basic or Hue Secure Premium subscription shall apply for the relevant period that you made payment for (for example, if annually, then applicable to that specific annual period and if monthly, then applicable to that specific month). All fees include value added tax if applicable in your jurisdiction.

f. We may update Free Access, Hue Secure Basic and/or Hue Secure Premium by introducing new features, change or discontinue (temporary or permanently) any feature or component thereof or impose limits on certain features and/or change the applicable fees, the terms of payment, periods of notice, or other terms. Any of these updates and changes we refer to as a “Plan Update”. We will give you notice of a Plan Update (either by email or in the Hue app) and during the subscription period in which we have already received your payment for such subscription plan, any Plan Update shall be available to you for the remainder of the period for which you paid. For example, if you have an annual subscription and we make additional features available in that relevant annual period for which you already paid, such features would be available for use at the fee already paid for such period (so we will not charge you additionally for such added features). If you do not wish to continue with your Hue Secure Basic or Hue Secure Premium plan due to a Plan Update, you can terminate such subscription in accordance with the applicable period of notice. You are entitled to terminate your Hue Secure Basic or Hue Secure Premium plan if the Plan Update negatively impacts your access to or use of the respective plan, unless such negative impact is only minor. In that case, you shall be entitled to terminate your Hue Secure Basic or Hue Secure Premium plan free of charge within 30 (thirty) days of (i) the receipt of the information regarding the Plan Update or (ii) the time when the Plan Update entered into force, whichever is later.

6. Indemnification: THE HUE SECURE AGREEMENT IS INTENDED ONLY FOR YOUR BENEFIT. THEREFORE, TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, YOU AGREE TO INDEMNIFY, DEFEND, RELEASE AND HOLD US HARMLESS FROM AND AGAINST (I) ALL CLAIMS, ACTIONS, LAWSUITS AND ANY OTHER LEGAL ACTION BROUGHT BY ANY THIRD PARTY AGAINST US ARISING FROM OR RELATING TO THE HUE SECURE AGREEMENT, THE HUE SECURE PRODUCTS AND/OR THE HUE SECURE SERVICES (A “THIRD PARTY ACTION”); AND (II) ANY AND ALL RELATED LOSSES, DAMAGES, SETTLEMENTS AND JUDGMENTS (INCLUDING PAYMENT OF ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND COSTS INCURRED BY US, ASSESSED OR FOUND AGAINST, OR MADE BY US RELATING TO OR ARISING FROM ANY SUCH THIRD PARTY ACTION (“THIRD PARTY RELATED LOSSES”), EVEN IF SUCH THIRD PARTY ACTION AND THIRD PARTY RELATED LOSSES ARISE FROM OUR NEGLIGENCE OF ANY KIND OR DEGREE, BREACH OF CONTRACT OR WARRANTY OR CONDITION, STRICT LIABILITY, NON-COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW, INVASION OF PRIVACY, OR OTHER FAULT. NOTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL BE CONSTRUED TO REQUIRE ANY INDEMNIFICATION WHICH WOULD RENDER OR MAKE THIS SECTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, VOID AND/OR UNENFORCEABLE UNDER APPLICABLE LAW. THIS INDEMNIFICATION OBLIGATION SHALL NOT APPLY TO ANY WILLFUL, WANTON, INTENTIONAL OR RECKLESS MISCONDUCT BY US, OR GROSS NEGLIGENCE BY US IN THOSE STATES/PROVINCES/COUNTRIES THAT DO NOT PERMIT LIMITATION OF LIABILITY FOR GROSS NEGLIGENCE. “THIRD PARTY” IS DEFINED HEREIN TO INCLUDE ANY PERSON OR ENTITY NOT A PARTY TO THE HUE SECURE AGREEMENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, A SPOUSE, FAMILY MEMBER, GUEST, NEIGHBOR, TENANT OR INSURANCE COMPANY.

7. Liability:

a. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES, INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE, SHALL WE BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, MULTIPLE OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) OR LOST PROFITS THAT RESULT FROM THE HUE SECURE SERVICES EVEN IF WE HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. APPLICABLE LAW MAY NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY OR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR TOTAL LIABILITY TO YOU FOR ALL DAMAGES, LOSSES AND CAUSES OF ACTION (WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE) EXCEED THE AMOUNT PAID BY YOU, IF ANY, FOR THE HUE SECURE SERVICES AT ISSUE WITHIN THE PRIOR TWELVE (12) MONTHS. THIS LIMITATION IS CUMULATIVE AND WILL NOT BE INCREASED BY THE EXISTENCE OF MORE THAN ONE INCIDENT OR CLAIM. SIGNIFY DISCLAIMS ALL LIABILITY OF ANY KIND OF OUR LICENSORS AND SUPPLIERS. TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL WE BE LIABLE IN ANY WAY FOR ANY CONTENT (INCLUDING ANY USER CONTENT), INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS IN ANY CONTENT, OR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE OF ANY KIND INCURRED IN CONNECTION WITH USE OF OR EXPOSURE TO ANY CONTENT TRANSMITTED, OR OTHERWISE MADE AVAILABLE VIA THE HUE SECURE SERVICES.

b. YOU USE THE HUE SECURE SERVICES AT YOUR OWN RISK. YOU HAVE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY FOR ADEQUATE PROTECTION AND BACKUP OF YOUR USER CONTENT IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR USE OF THE HUE SECURE SERVICES, AND YOU AGREE TO HOLD US HARMLESS FROM, AND YOU COVENANT NOT TO SUE US FOR, ANY CLAIMS BASED ON YOUR USE OF THE HUE SECURE SERVICES, INCLUDING CLAIMS FOR LOST DATA OR USER CONTENT.



8. Term; Termination:

a. Term: The Hue Secure Agreement begins on your first use of any Hue Secure Product or the Hue Secure Services and it ends with the effectiveness of a termination by us or you.

b. Termination:

• You may terminate your paid Hue Secure Basic or Hue Secure Premium plan at any time in accordance with your relevant Hue Secure Basic or Hue Secure Premium plan’s notification periods.

• The right to terminate for cause remains unaffected for both us and you.

• Unless terminated as referred to above, the provisions of the Hue Secure Agreement remain applicable to you for as long as you use any Hue Secure Products.

c. Consequences of Termination: On termination of your Hue Secure Basic or Hue Secure Premium plan, all User Content stored on your behalf outside of the new storage period will be deleted. On deletion of your Hue account all event metadata and configuration data with be anonymized and User Content will be deleted.

9. Terms applicable for certain countries. This section 9 sets out terms applicable to residents of certain countries. If there are any differences between this section 9 and any provision(s) in the Hue Secure Agreement other than this section 9, then this section 9 shall prevail.

a. Section 3g (4th bullet):

i. the following sentence shall be added if you have your residence in the Czech Republic: With respect to any defects, you shall be entitled to the rights provided in the Civil Code.



ii. the following sentence shall be added if you have your residence in Hungary: You shall be entitled to the rights provided for in Government Decree 373/2021 (VI.30.) and the Civil Code, which shall apply jointly.

b. Section 5d:

i. shall entirely be replaced by the following, if your residence is in Poland: In case we do not receive your payment via Your App Store, we reserve the right to cancel your subscription within sixty (60) days of your order and you shall only be entitled to use the Free Access.

c. Section 6:

i. shall entirely be replaced by the following, if you have your residence is in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland: You are liable for culpable violation of the Hue Secure Agreement in accordance with applicable laws.

d. Section 7:

i. shall entirely be replaced by the following if your residence is in Austria or Germany: Any claims for damages are excluded. The exclusion of liability shall not apply insofar as we are subject to mandatory liability, e.g., under the Product Liability Act (“Produkthaftungsgesetz”), in cases of intent, gross negligence, injury to life, limb or health, or breach of essential contractual obligations (“wesentliche Vertragsverletzungen”). However, except in cases of the Product Liability Act, gross negligence, intent or injury to life, body or health, liability for breach of essential contractual obligations shall be limited to the foreseeable damage typical for the contractual relationship.

ii. shall entirely be replaced by the following if your residence is in Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom: Any claims for damages are excluded to the maximum extent permitted by the law. This exclusion of liability shall not apply for any other liability which cannot be excluded by law, e.g., causing damage intentionally, or liability for death or personal injury resulting from our negligence.

iii. shall be entirely deleted if your residence is in Poland, Romania, Spain.

e. Section 8c:

i. the following sentence shall be added if you have your residence in the Czech Republic: This Section applies to the maximum extent permitted by the applicable law.

f. If you have your residence in Romania, the following additional section shall apply: You agree that the Hue Secure Agreement do not include any unusual (standard) clauses as explicitly defined under the Romanian law. You irrevocably agree and accept, as of the acceptance of the Hue Secure Agreement, all the clauses set therein, especially (but not limited to) the following sections: 3.b-e, 3.f 1st bullet point 2nd item, 3.f 2nd bullet point, 4.b and 6.

g. If you have your residence in Canada (except the province of Quebec):

• section 9 of the Hue Terms of Use in respect of the Hue Secure Agreement is entirely replaced by:

DISPUTE RESOLUTION BY BINDING ARBITRATION; CLASS ACTION WAIVER.

This section shall apply if your (i) country of residence or establishment is in Canada (except the province of Quebec); or (ii) your country of residence or establishment is not in Canada (except the province of Quebec), but you bring any claims against us in Canada (except the province of Quebec).

a. TO THE GREATEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY THE APPLICABLE LAW, AND EXCLUDING INDIVIDUAL RESIDENTS OF THE PROVINCE OF QUEBEC, (I) THE HUE SECURE AGREEMENT IS GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF THE PROVINCE OF ONTARIO. WITHOUT GIVING EFFECT TO ITS CHOICE OR CONFLICT OF LAW PROVISIONS; AND (II) YOU AND US ARE AGREEING TO GIVE UP ANY RIGHTS TO LITIGATE CLAIMS IN A COURT OR BEFORE A JURY, OR TO PARTICIPATE IN A CLASS ACTION OR REPRESENTATIVE ACTION WITH RESPECT TO A CLAIM. OTHER RIGHTS THAT YOU WOULD HAVE IF YOU WENT TO COURT MAY ALSO BE UNAVAILABLE OR MAY BE LIMITED IN ARBITRATION.

ANY CLAIM, DISPUTE OR CONTROVERSY (WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, WHETHER PRE-EXISTING, PRESENT OR FUTURE, AND INCLUDING STATUTORY, CONSUMER PROTECTION, COMMON LAW, INTENTIONAL TORT, INJUNCTIVE AND EQUITABLE CLAIMS) BETWEEN YOU AND US ARISING FROM OR RELATING TO THE HUE SECURE AGREEMENT AND/OR THE HUE SECURE SERVICES WILL BE RESOLVED EXCLUSIVELY AND FINALLY BY BINDING ARBITRATION.

THERE IS NO JUDGE OR JURY IN ARBITRATION, AND COURT REVIEW OF AN ARBITRATION AWARD IS LIMITED. THE ARBITRATOR MUST FOLLOW THIS HUE SECURE AGREEMENT AND CAN AWARD THE SAME DAMAGES AND RELIEF AS A COURT (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES).

b. For all disputes, whether pursued in court or arbitration, you must first give us an opportunity to resolve your claim by sending a written description of the claim to the address in section (h). You and us each agree to negotiate the claim in good faith. If you and us are unable to resolve the claim within sixty (60) days after we receive this claim description and if you have made a good faith effort to resolve the claim directly with us during that time, you may pursue the claim in arbitration.



c. ARBITRATION RULES AND FORUM. The Arbitration is governed by the domestic arbitration act in the province in which you reside and ADR Institute of Canada, Inc.’s Arbitration Rules (https://adric.ca/rules-codes/arbrules/) (“ADRIC Rules”) as applicable, in all respects except as otherwise expressly agreed herein. Arbitration demands shall be filed with ADR Institute of Canada, Inc. (“ADRIC”) and shall be submitted in accordance with the ADRIC Rules and must include: (1) the name, telephone number, mailing address, and e-mail address of the party seeking arbitration; (2) a statement of the legal claims being asserted and the factual bases of those claims; (3) a description of the remedy sought and an accurate, good-faith calculation of the amount in controversy (any request for injunctive relief or attorneys’ fees shall not count toward the calculation of the amount in controversy unless such injunctive relief seeks the payment of money); and (4) the signature of the party seeking arbitration. Your demand for arbitration must also be delivered to Signify Legal Department at Signify Canada Ltd. 281 Hillmount Rd Markham, ON Canada L6C 2S3.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the ADRIC Rules, the arbitration shall be heard by a single arbitrator (selected in accordance with the ADRIC Rules), who shall be a lawyer or former judge. The seat of the arbitration shall be the capital city of the province of your primary residence as of the effective date of this Hue Secure Agreement. However, at your request, the arbitration hearing may take place at a location that is within 45 kilometers of your primary residence as of the effective date of this Hue Secure Agreement. The parties agree that the arbitration may proceed virtually, and the arbitrator has the discretion to order a virtual arbitration at the request of either party. If ADRIC is not available to arbitrate, the parties will mutually select an alternative arbitral forum.

d. ARBITRATOR POWERS - The arbitrator will have exclusive authority to resolve any dispute relating to arbitrability and/or enforceability of this arbitration provision, including any unconscionability challenge or any other challenge that the arbitration provision or this Hue Secure Agreement is void, voidable or otherwise invalid. The arbitrator will be empowered to grant whatever relief would be available in court under law or in equity. Any award of the arbitrator will be final and binding on each of the parties and may be entered as a judgment in any court of competent jurisdiction.

e. ATTORNEY’S FEES AND COSTS. You and us agree that we will be responsible for payment of the balance of any initial filing fee under the ADRIC Rules in excess of $200 for claims of $75,000 or less. You may be entitled to seek an award of attorney fees and expenses if you prevail in arbitration, to the extent provided under applicable law and the ADRIC Rules. Unless the arbitrator determines that your claim was frivolous or filed for the purpose of harassment, we agree that we will not seek, and hereby waives all rights we may have under applicable law or the ADRIC Rules, to recover attorneys’ fees and expenses if we prevail in arbitration.

f. CLASS ACTION WAIVER. TO THE GREATEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY THE APPLICABLE LAW, AND EXCLUDING INDIVIDUAL RESIDENTS OF THE PROVINCE OF QUEBEC, the parties agree that they both give up the right to a jury trial, and that each may bring claims against the other only on an individual basis, and not as a plaintiff or class member in any purported class action lawsuit. CLASS ARBITRATIONS AND CLASS ACTIONS ARE NOT PERMITTED. YOU AND US EACH AGREE THAT ANY PROCEEDINGS, WHETHER IN ARBITRATION OR COURT, WILL BE CONDUCTED ONLY ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS AND NOT IN A CLASS, MASS, OR REPRESENTATIVE ACTION OR AS A MEMBER IN A CLASS, CONSOLIDATED OR REPRESENTATIVE ACTION. The arbitral tribunal may not consolidate more than one person's claims and may not otherwise preside over any form of a representative or class proceeding. The arbitral tribunal has no power to consider the enforceability of this class arbitration waiver and any challenge to the class arbitration waiver may only be raised in a court of competent jurisdiction.

If any provision of this arbitration agreement is found unenforceable, the unenforceable provision will be severed, and the remaining arbitration terms will be enforced.

g. EXCEPTIONS TO ARBITRATION. Notwithstanding the foregoing, each party retains the right to have a dispute heard in small claims court provided the dispute falls within the jurisdictional limits of that court and otherwise qualifies for that court, seeks individualized relief, and so long as the action remains in that court and is not removed or appealed to a court of general jurisdiction.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this section, nothing in this section prevents you from making a report to or filing a claim, application or charge with any applicable governmental or administrative agency or tribunal, or from seeking relief under applicable consumer protection legislation if and to the extent the terms of applicable legislation entitle you to do so and preclude exclusive pre-dispute recourse to arbitration. This section also does not prevent federal, provincial or local administrative agencies from adjudicating claims and awarding remedies based on those claims if and to the extent the terms of applicable legislation preclude exclusive pre-dispute recourse to arbitration. Nothing in this section prevents or excuses a party from satisfying any conditions precedent and/or exhausting administrative remedies under applicable legislation before delivering a notice of request to arbitrate. Disputes between the parties that may not be subject to pre-dispute arbitration, including as provided by applicable legislation, are excluded from the coverage of this section.

h. OPT-OUT: Notwithstanding the above, you may choose to pursue your claim in court if you opt out of this section 9 within thirty days from the date you first accept the Hue Secure Agreement via our app. You may opt out at Canada Arbitration Opt-Out (onetrust.com) or by sending us a written notice with your first name, last name, and the email address you may have used to submit information on our website and/or app at:

Signify Canada Ltd.

Attn: Legal Department - Hue Secure Subscription Arbitration Opt-Out

281 Hillmount Rd

Markham, ON Canada L6C 2S3

I. If you opt-out of this section or if this section 9 is found to be unenforceable or if it does not apply to you, then the entirety of this section 9 will be null and void and, in that case, you hereby irrevocably submit to the personal and exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the Province of Ontario for resolution of any lawsuit or court proceeding permitted under this section. If any portion of this section is deemed unlawful, void or unenforceable by any arbitrator or court of competent jurisdiction, this section as a whole will not be deemed unlawful, void or unenforceable, but only that portion of this section that is unlawful, void or unenforceable will be stricken from this section.

h. If you have your residence in the United States of America:

• section 9 of the Hue Terms of Use in respect of the Hue Secure Agreement is entirely replaced by:

DISPUTE RESOLUTION BY BINDING ARBITRATION; CLASS ACTION WAIVER.

This section 9 shall apply if your (i) country of residence or establishment is in the United States; or (ii) your country of residence or establishment is not in the United States, but you bring any claim against us in the United States.

a. THE HUE SECURE AGREEMENT IS GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW JERSEY, WITHOUT GIVING EFFECT TO ITS CHOICE OR CONFLICT OF LAW PROVISIONS; AND (II) YOU AND US ARE AGREEING TO GIVE UP ANY RIGHTS TO LITIGATE CLAIMS IN A COURT OR BEFORE A JURY, OR TO PARTICIPATE IN A CLASS ACTION OR REPRESENTATIVE ACTION WITH RESPECT TO A CLAIM. OTHER RIGHTS THAT YOU WOULD HAVE IF YOU WENT TO COURT MAY ALSO BE UNAVAILABLE OR MAY BE LIMITED IN ARBITRATION.

ANY CLAIM, DISPUTE OR CONTROVERSY (WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, WHETHER PRE-EXISTING, PRESENT OR FUTURE, AND INCLUDING STATUTORY, CONSUMER PROTECTION, COMMON LAW, INTENTIONAL TORT, INJUNCTIVE AND EQUITABLE CLAIMS) BETWEEN YOU AND US ARISING FROM OR RELATING TO THE HUE SECURE AGREEMENT AND/OR THE HUE SECURE SERVICES WILL BE RESOLVED EXCLUSIVELY AND FINALLY BY BINDING ARBITRATION.

THERE IS NO JUDGE OR JURY IN ARBITRATION, AND COURT REVIEW OF AN ARBITRATION AWARD IS LIMITED. THE ARBITRATOR MUST FOLLOW THIS HUE SECURE AGREEMENT AND CAN AWARD THE SAME DAMAGES AND RELIEF AS A COURT (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES).

b. For all disputes, whether pursued in court or arbitration, you must first give us an opportunity to resolve your claim by sending a written description of the claim to Customer Satisfaction Department, 400 Crossing Blvd., Suite 600, Bridgewater, New Jersey 08807, with a copy the Signify Legal Department at the same address. You and us each agree to negotiate the claim in good faith. If you and us are unable to resolve the claim within sixty (60) days after we receive this claim description and if you have made a good faith effort to resolve the claim directly with us during that time, you may pursue the claim in arbitration.

c. The arbitration will be administered by the American Arbitration Association ("AAA") in accordance with the Consumer Arbitration Rules and the Supplementary Procedures for Consumer Related Disputes (the "AAA Rules") then in effect, except as modified by this section 9. (The AAA Rules are available at adr.org). Specifically, the Consumer Arbitration Rules provide:

i) claims can be filed with AAA online (www.adr.org);

ii) arbitrators must be neutral and no party may unilaterally select an arbitrator;

iii) arbitrators must disclose any bias, interest in the result of the arbitration, or relationship with any party;

iv) parties retain the right to seek relief in small claims court for certain claims, at their option;

v) the initial filing fee for the consumer is capped at $200;

vi) the consumer gets to elect the hearing location and can elect to participate live, by phone, video conference, or, for claims under $25,000, by the submission of documents;

vii) the arbitrator can grant any remedy that the parties could have received in court to resolve the party’s individual claim.

viii) The arbitration will be conducted before a sole neutral arbitrator who shall be located at or near the location where the arbitration will take place. The arbitration will be conducted at a location that is reasonably convenient for you. The arbitrator will have exclusive authority to resolve any dispute relating to arbitrability and/or enforceability of this arbitration provision, including any unconscionability challenge or any other challenge that the arbitration provision or this Hue Secure Agreement is void, voidable or otherwise invalid. The arbitrator will be empowered to grant whatever relief would be available in court under law or in equity. Any award of the arbitrator will be final and binding on each of the parties and may be entered as a judgment in any court of competent jurisdiction.

d. MODIFICATION OF AAA RULES - ATTORNEY’S FEES AND COSTS. You and us agree that we will be responsible for payment of the balance of any initial filing fee under the AAA Rules in excess of $200 for claims of $75,000 or less. You may be entitled to seek an award of attorney fees and expenses if you prevail in arbitration, to the extent provided under applicable law and the AAA rules. Unless the arbitrator determines that your claim was frivolous or filed for the purpose of harassment, we agree that we will not seek, and hereby waives all rights we may have under applicable law or the AAA Rules, to recover attorneys’ fees and expenses if we prevail in arbitration.

e. CLASS ACTION WAIVER. The parties agree that they both give up the right to a jury trial, and that each may bring claims against the other only on an individual basis, and not as a plaintiff or class member in any purported class action lawsuit. CLASS ARBITRATIONS AND CLASS ACTIONS ARE NOT PERMITTED. YOU AND US EACH AGREE THAT ANY PROCEEDINGS, WHETHER IN ARBITRATION OR COURT, WILL BE CONDUCTED ONLY ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS AND NOT IN A CLASS, MASS, OR REPRESENTATIVE ACTION OR AS A MEMBER IN A CLASS, CONSOLIDATED OR REPRESENTATIVE ACTION. The arbitral tribunal may not consolidate more than one person's claims and may not otherwise preside over any form of a representative or class proceeding. The arbitral tribunal has no power to consider the enforceability of this class arbitration waiver and any challenge to the class arbitration waiver may only be raised in a court of competent jurisdiction.



If any provision of this arbitration agreement is found unenforceable, the unenforceable provision will be severed, and the remaining arbitration terms will be enforced.

f. The right to arbitration under this Hue Secure Agreement is protected by, and any arbitration will also be governed by, the Federal Arbitration Act (9 U.S.C. §§ 1 et seq.). Both parties agree that the parties’ relationship involves interstate commerce. Judgment upon the award so rendered may be entered in a court having jurisdiction, or application may be made to such court for judicial acceptance of any award and an order of enforcement, as the case may be.

EXCEPTIONS TO ARBITRATION. Notwithstanding the foregoing, each party retains the right to have a dispute heard in small claims court provided the dispute falls within the jurisdictional limits of that court and otherwise qualifies for that court, seeks individualized relief, and so long as the action remains in that court and is not removed or appealed to a court of general jurisdiction.

version September 2025 - applicable from App 5