*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
FAQ list
What do I need to use Philips Hue Bluetooth?
What do I need to use Philips Hue Bluetooth?
If I use Philips Hue Bluetooth, can I still use the Bridge?
If I use Philips Hue Bluetooth, can I still use the Bridge?
Where can I find the serial number for my Philips Hue products?
Where can I find the serial number for my Philips Hue products?
How do I know if my software is up to date?
How do I know if my software is up to date?
How and when do I update my Philips Hue software?
How and when do I update my Philips Hue software?
I can't install the latest firmware updates on my Philips Hue products. What should I do?
I can't install the latest firmware updates on my Philips Hue products. What should I do?
Can I add older-generations Philips Hue products to my system?
Can I add older-generations Philips Hue products to my system?
Why can't I control my lights when I'm away from home?
Why can't I control my lights when I'm away from home?
Can two Philips Hue systems work together?
Can two Philips Hue systems work together?
Can I control multiple Bridges with the Philips Hue app?
Can I control multiple Bridges with the Philips Hue app?
Featured articles
How to factory reset Philips Hue lightsLearn more
Why isn’t the third light on my Bridge on?Learn more
How to set up multiple Bridges and Homes in a Hue accountLearn more