July 8, 2025

Hue app 5.46

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

June 25, 2025

Hue app 5.45

Added support for recently launched products like the Hue Play wall washer, the new smart button, and the white versions of the Xamento and Adore recessed spots

Now you can use Alexa to control multiple bridges in your home. To enable this, first go to your smart home settings to relink the skill. All your automations and devices will remain intact after the relink.

June 18, 2025

Hue app 5.44

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

May 27, 2025

Hue app 5.43

Lights, camera… action! Did you know you can use your camera to control your lights when it detects motion? Now you can configure this even while initially onboarding the camera.

Ever wondered why sometimes you can’t find some scenes when configuring your switches or sensors? From now on we will automatically suggest creating a zone to avoid missing these scenes. You can always hide these new zones by editing your home dashboard.

May 14, 2025

Hue app 5.42

Keep accidentally turning off all the lights and leaving others in the dark? You can now hide the Home on/off switch. Go to Settings -> App preferences to make the change.

Creating Scenes just got easier. Open a Room or Zone, tap the plus (+) icon, and explore the Scene Gallery, create your own, or reuse all your favorite Scenes - even from other rooms.

April 15, 2025

Hue app 5.40

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

April 1, 2025

Hue app 5.39

Embrace the season with 8 spring-themed light scenes. Find them in the Hue scene gallery!

March 18, 2025

Hue app 5.38

Expand your home lighting effortlessly! Simply scan the QR codes to add multiple devices to a room in one go, and let the app guide you through the setup process. Whether it's Hue bridges, lights, switches, sensors, smart plugs, cameras, or sync boxes.

Speaking of devices, you'll now find all your products neatly categorized under Settings > Devices. Adding new devices is a breeze - just tap the plus (+) icon.

If you have multiple Bridges and enabled the option to show Bridge names as headings, you can now rearrange them in your Home tab. Tap Settings, select Bridges, and drag and drop them into your preferred order.

Love the All-day scenes from the scene gallery? Now, when you add them to your Bridge, we'll automatically group the associated scenes for you. Enjoy a more organized lighting experience!

March 4, 2025

Hue app 5.37

Record video clips manually! Open your camera’s live view and tap the record icon to start recording the clip, and then tap it again to stop.

Have multiple Bridges? You can now organize your Home tab by Bridge and show the Bridge names as headings. Tap the three dots (…) icon, tap Edit Home tab, and then tap the Bridge names icon to try it out.

If you have a Bluetooth setup, you can now change the icon of each light: tap the light card, tap the three dots (…) icon, and tap Light settings.

February 18, 2025

Hue app 5.36

Want to organize your scenes even more? You can now move your grouped scenes to a new group, or ungroup them. Just tap the three dots icon in any Room to start some serious scene organization.

January 22, 2025

Hue app 5.34

Schedule your security system to arm and disarm automatically. Open the Automations tab, tap the plus (+) icon, and scroll down to find Arming schedule now!

January 7, 2025

Hue app 5.33

You can now customize the number of colors your gradient light displays while in Scattered mode. To try it out, tap the light card, tap the Style icon, and tap each color to remove it, or tap the plus icon (+) to add more.

December 10, 2024

Hue app 5.32

If you have multiple Bridges, you can now consolidate them into a single Home and see all your Rooms and Zones on all your Bridges in your Home tab. Tap the banner in the Settings tab to set it up!

We just added two new All-day scenes that automatically cycle from one scene to another throughout a 24-hour period. They even have a shiny new category in the scene gallery, and you can use any scenes you like. Perfect for a Festavia-clad Christmas tree!

Holiday scenes are back — and they've all been updated, too. Check them out in the Winter Holiday category of the scene gallery.

Early access feature: You can now give Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung SmartThings access to your Hue Secure camera’s live view so it can be displayed on connected devices.

November 27, 2024

Hue app 5.31

Loving our iOS widgets? You can now use one to open your Secure camera’s live view right from your Home Screen. Just tap and hold your Home Screen, tap Edit, and tap Add widget to set it up.

November 19, 2024

Hue app 5.30

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

October 30, 2024

Hue app 5.29

For privacy reasons, your camera’s snapshot is now blurred while the app establishes the connection with your camera.

Your camera’s Wi-Fi signal strength is now visible in both its snapshot in the Security Center and Live view.

You can now trigger timers and the Mimic presence automation with an iOS widget.

October 15, 2024

Hue app 5.28

Have iOS18? The Hue app icon and widgets now support the Dark and Tinted features when you customize your Home Screen.

Four brand-new Effects are coming straight to your app. Open a light and tap the Effects icon to play with Cosmos, Underwater, Enchant, and Sunbeam.

Speaking of Effects, you can now also customize any of them — both existing or new — by changing their intensity (i.e., brightness and speed) and base color.

The Scattered style is now available on all gradient lights! Set a scene on a gradient light and tap the Style icon to test it out.

October 3, 2024

Hue app 5.27

Do not disturb! Used with sensors, cameras, and device groups, this setting won’t allow a device to change lights that are already on.

See how Hue products look in your home with augmented reality. Available in the Explore tab for iPhone Pro and iPad Pro with LiDAR.

Program any Hue or Friends of Hue switch to start/stop a Timer or Mimic presence automation.

September 18, 2024

Hue app 5.26

Optimize your Secure camera’s battery: go to each camera’s settings and tap Battery life.

Camera live view now shows its Wi-Fi signal strength.

September 4, 2024

Hue app 5.25

You’ll now only receive one push notification per video clip — even if there are multiple objects (e.g., person, animal, vehicle, or package) in the clip. Better yet? The notification will update based on the most notable object the camera detects.

August 20, 2024

Hue app 5.24

Added a fix for users experiencing Bluetooth connectivity issues.

August 6th, 2024

Hue app 5.23

You can now start and stop the Go to sleep automation from your Hue dimmer switches and smart buttons.

You can now search for Rooms, Zones, lights, and scenes from the Home tab.

You can now quickly change from Armed: Away to Armed: Home directly from the Security Card or from the Security Center.

July 23, 2024

Hue app 5.22

You can now set your cameras or sensors to trigger an alarm automatically! If you have a camera with a Secure plan, you can even choose which type of motion — a person, animal, vehicle, or package — triggers an alarm with advanced, AI-powered alerts.

July 9, 2024

Hue app 5.21

Ready for race day? So are we — so much so that we just added 7 new scenes to a new Race Day category in the Hue scene gallery. Vroom vroom!

Speaking of new scenes, check out the new Daily category for six brand-new scenes to use all day long — from Arise to Nighttime.

You can now take a snapshot of your live view and save it to your device’s photo library using the download icon.

You can now hide a Room or Zone: tap the three dots icon (...), tap Edit, select one or more Rooms or Zones, and then tap Hide. To show them, select the Room or Zone and tap Unhide.

Added support for Tap dial switch, wall switch module, Tap, and Friends of Hue switches to trigger a Go to sleep automation. More switches to come! To try it out, go to Settings > Accessories and select your switch, and then tap Button controls... and select Automations.

June 18, 2024

Hue app 5.19

Introducing device groups! This allows a group of indoor/outdoor motion sensors and cameras to have the same behavior, so you can cover large or unusually shaped spaces. Replaces the Hue Labs “Sensor Couple” formula.

The scene gallery just got smarter: every time you set a scene in a Room or Zone, it’s now mapped to the lights in the space and what they’re used for (you can find this in each light’s settings). All together now: oooh!

Go to sleep automations can now have a Sunset style, which mimics the colors of the setting sun. Getting sleepy yet?

In addition to starting a Go to sleep automation in the app, you can now start one by pressing a button, either on a Hue switch or an iOS widget.

Three new effects — Sparkle, Glisten, and Opal — are now available on all lights compatible with effects.

Added support for the Twilight sleep and wake up light, the Solo lightstrip, and additional Lightguide shapes.

May 28, 2024

Hue app 5.18

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.



May 14, 2024

Hue app 5.17

Got a lot of Rooms and Zones? Change the size of their cards so you can see more of them on your screen! From the Home tab, tap the three dots (…) icon, tap Edit Home tab, tap Cards, and then Done.

In this compact view, you can quickly change the brightness of a Room or Zone by tapping and holding its card and dragging up or down.

April 30, 2024

Hue app 5.16

Rearrange your cameras in the Security Center! Just drag and drop them into the order you want.

When editing a Room or Zone, you can now select multiple lights at once to change their Power on behavior.



April 16, 2024

Hue app 5.15

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

April 2, 2024

Hue app 5.14

Woo-hoo, we’ve got widgets! Control your lights right from your Home Screen, Lock Screen, or Today View — just tap and hold, tap the plus (+) icon, and search “Hue."

Friends of Hue switches got smarter: You can now use Time-based light, Scene cycle mode, the Natural light scene, and more.

Save scene changes with a tap. Instead of tapping the pencil icon to edit, you can now simply adjust any light from the Room or Zone — and then edit the entire scene in which it’s active. Tap Save in the top left to save as a new scene or save the changes to your original scene.

March 19, 2024

Hue app 5.13

Tap switches just got smarter! You'll now get access to Time-based light, Scene cycle mode, the Natural light scene, turning lights on/off, and more.

There are now even more scenes in the energy-saving category of the scene gallery.

Don’t miss out on Prism! This effect cycles your lights through the colors of the rainbow for an awe-inspiring effect. In the app, tap a color light’s card and tap the effects icon to try it out.

March 6, 2024

Hue app 5.12

Various bug fixes and stability improvements



February 20, 2024

Hue app 5.11

Added support for the Dymera wall light. Made to be used indoors or outside with two individually controllable lights that shine both up and down, it also brings with it a unique method of control. Tap on its light card, and you’ll see it split in two, letting you control both of its lights individually (or together!).

February 9, 2024

Hue app 5.10

Philips Hue Secure: You can now disable notifications — but keep recording events to the timeline — when your system is armed.

Valentine’s Day scenes: Want to...set the mood? Browse the Romantic category, with scenes designed for date night. After Valentine's Day, you can still find them with the search function in the scene gallery.

January 23, 2024

Hue app 5.9

The Tap dial switch now lets you choose what you want to do when you press and hold each of its four buttons: nothing, turn off the selected Rooms/Zone, or turn off your entire home.

January 16, 2024

Hue app 5.8

Start the Mimic presence automation automatically when you arm your home. Set it up in Settings > Security > Mimic presence.

Filter your video clips in the Security Center’s timeline. Select person, vehicle, animal, package, or other to view only the clips you’d like to see.

Organize your scenes into groups for easy access. Open a Room, tap the three dots (...) icon, and select Edit Room/Zone. Select multiple scenes and tap Group (at the bottom of the screen) group them together. Once the group is created, you can drag and drop scenes into it from the Room screen. You can also copy them to another Room or delete them.

Move, delete, and sort your lights easily. Open the Edit Room screen, and select the lights you want to move to a new Room or delete. Sort them alphabetically by tapping the arrows icon.

Wall switch modules got smarter! You now have access to Time-based light and the Natural light scene, up to 10 scenes in Scene cycle mode, better toggling and dimming behavior, and more.

Switches can now “do nothing.” Hear us out: you can now use the switches to control multiple Rooms at a time, while making sure a specific Room doesn’t react as you control the rest.

December 12, 2023

Hue app 5.6

The Winter holidays scene category in the scene gallery is back! Deck your home’s halls with these scenes specially curated for the season — some of them even feature effects, such as Candle or Prism.

November 28, 2023

Hue app 5.5

You can now customize your dimmer switches and smart buttons with up to 10 different time slots, your choice of up to 10 scenes to cycle through, the Natural light scene, and more for even more control. Go to Settings > Accessories in the app to set it up.

November 14, 2023

Hue app 5.4

You can now filter your timeline in the Security Center by date, device, or both.

You can now tap a push notification from your Secure camera to go directly to the video clip in your timeline.

Additional support for the Secure battery camera.

November 8, 2023

Hue app 5.3.1

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

October 16, 2023

Hue app 5.2

Added support for Philips Hue Secure cameras.

Halloween scenes are back! Plus, some of them now feature effects for an extra-spooky feel.

October 3, 2023

Hue app 5.1

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

September 11, 2023

Hue app 5.0

New to Philips Hue: Secure! Home security is now in the palm of your hand. Check out the new Security Center on the Home tab to access these new features: Arm and disarm your home security system. Receive push notifications when an indoor motion sensor, Secure contact sensor, or Secure camera detects activity. View a timeline of the events that occurred while your home security system was armed. Trigger alarms that flash the lights or sound a siren on your Secure camera from the appCall local emergency services or a trusted contact of your choice with a tap in the app.

Added support for the new Secure contact sensor.

August 23, 2023

Hue app 4.49

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

August 9, 2023

Hue app 4.48

Your motion sensors just got smarter! They’ll now have up to 10 time slots for light behaviors, access to the Natural light scene, and even better performance.

You can now edit your Natural Light scene to transition faster or slower between timeslots.



July 26, 2023

Hue app 4.47

Love syncing your lights with the content on your screen, but feel like one is just too bright? Use the new Brightness balancer to adjust the maximum brightness of each light in your Entertainment area to get the perfect syncing experience for you. Find it in Settings > Entertainment areas!

July 11, 2023

Hue app 4.46

You can now set the Natural light scene to automatically adjust to your local sunset time. To try it out, tap the pencil icon next to your Natural light scene, and then set Auto-adjust to Sunset.

June 13, 2023

Hue app 4.44 Various bug fixes and stability improvements June 1, 2023

Hue app 4.43 You can now invite users to your Philips Hue Home with an invitation link. In your Philips Hue account, go to Manage members > Add new member to send a link. May 16, 2023

Hue app 4.42 Various bug fixes and stability improvements May 2, 2023

Hue app 4.41 The app now supports Siri shortcuts for the Hue sync box! Available for iOS version 16.4 and up. April 18, 2023

Hue app 4.40 See the latest from Philips Hue!

Stay up to date with our latest and greatest in the new Latest products section of the Explore tab. April 4, 2023

Hue app 4.39 As the weather starts to change, so does the Hue scene gallery! We've got 10 new scenes to help you usher in the changing of the seasons. Find them in the Pure, Cozy, and Dreamy categories. March 7, 2023

Hue app 4.37 You can now set up Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice commands for the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box in the Phillips Hue app. February 14, 2023

Hue app 4.36 You can now choose to set your lights to the Natural light 24-hour scene in your Coming home and Custom automations, as well as when you set up a timer. February 8, 2023

Hue app 4.35 You can now organize scenes by grouping them together in your Room or Zone. Drag one scene on top of another one to create a group for easier access to your favorites.

Sunset allure, a brand-new scene, was added to the Romantic category of the Hue scene gallery.

Speaking of the Romantic scene category, if you’ve got a compatible light in your setup, the City of love scene now plays the candle effect on it, while the Ruby romance scene plays the fireplace effect. Just in time for Valentine’s Day! Tuesday, January 24, 2022

Hue app 4.34 You can now search “energy saving” in the Hue scene gallery to see our most energy efficient scenes! Try it out to set the mood — and save some energy. Tuesday, January 10, 2022

Hue app 4.33 Various bug fixes and stability improvements December 13, 2022

Hue app 4.32 Nutcracker, Jolly, and Snow sparkle have joined our other Holiday scenes in the Hue scene gallery — and were specially made to make this season more magical than ever.

Dynamic scenes just got even smarter! When you edit a scene and set a light to a shade of warm-to-cool white, that light will be excluded from the dynamic scene.

You can now use the Mirror style on gradient lights, which makes either end of the light identical with a gradient of color in the middle. Tap a light card in a Room or Zone, and then tap on the style icon next to the brightness slider. November 29, 2022

Hue app 4.31 The Sync tab now allows you to control your Hue sync box, along with Spotify. Two ways to sync, one tab! Note: to set up voice control, you’ll need to use the original Hue Sync mobile app for the time being. November 15, 2022

Hue app 4.30 Festavia string lights now offer the Sparkle effect and Scattered style to help you get the perfect look in your home for the holidays.

The new Rest light recipe gives you just the right light for going to bed. Find it in the Defaults category of the Hue scene gallery. November 1, 2022

Hue app 4.29 Optimized the size of the app to make your updates download and install faster.

Check out Wellbeing in See what Hue can do. Find it in the Explore tab.

Find the right scene in the Hue scene gallery! The new search function lets you search by color, default dynamic speed, name, or category.

An easier sign-in experience! Sign in to your Hue account on multiple devices without needing to push the button on your Hue Bridge. This feature will roll out to users gradually in the coming weeks. And...did you know that if you make a Hue account, you can control your lights from anywhere in the world?

Fixed an issue when sharing scenes via iMessage. October 4, 2022

Hue app 4.27 Test out the Tap dial switch right in the Hue app! Go to the Explore tab and tap on Demo mode to try. September 20, 2022

Hue app 4.26 Check out the new Mimic presence automation! This automation turns your lights on and off at times you’d generally use them in the selected Rooms. It’s some extra peace of mind while you’re away from home. Find it in the Automations tab. September 6, 2022

Hue app 4.25 Added support for the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip for PC

Introducing auto-play! Automatically make a scene play dynamically every time you set it — just tap the pencil icon next to an active scene card to enable it. August 23, 2022

Hue app 4.24 You can now customize your Tap dial switch even more: set each of the buttons to trigger a specific scene depending on the time of the day.

Share your favorite scenes with friends and family! On the scene card, tap the three dots (…) icon, and then tap Share.

Have more than one Home? Switch between them even faster by long pressing the Home tab. August 9, 2022

Hue app 4.23 Added four new richly colored scenes to the Luxurious category in the Hue scene gallery.

Added five scenes to the new Sunrise category of the Hue scene gallery.

You can now copy scenes to other Rooms or Zones — just tap the three dots icon (…) and choose Copy to...

Scene search is back! We had a little hiccup and had to remove it, but it’s now enabled again and ready to use. July 26, 2022

Hue app 4.22 Create a new type of Entertainment area for PC gaming setups. Prep your battle stations!

You can now search the Hue scene gallery by name or category. June 19, 2022

Hue Bluetooth app 1.37 You can now control your lights in the Hue app! Tap the banner to transfer all your Bluetooth-controlled lights. You won’t need to add them again or rename everything — all you have to do is tap “Next.”

New users that control their lights with Bluetooth will now be redirected to the Hue app. June 21, 2022

Hue app 4.20 Wake up to the colors of the morning sun! You can now choose to set the Sunrise wake-up style in a Wake up automation. This setting was made specially for gradient products, but it works on all White ambiance or White and color ambiance lights.

You can now adjust how bright your lights are at the end of a Wake up automation.

Added support for the all-new Tap dial switch, which lets you set scenes in up to four Rooms or Zones.

Improved the accessories dashboard to make it faster and more reliable.

Tap the four cards in the See what Hue can do section of the Explore tab to learn more about how you can use Philips Hue. May 30, 2022

Hue app 4.18 Bug fixes and stability improvements May 9, 2022

Hue app 4.17 Added 7 colorful scenes to the Party Vibes and Refreshing categories in the Hue scene gallery

Added demo mode in the Explore tab to let you virtually experience (and play with!) the full suite of smart lighting features April 12, 2022

Hue app 4.16 Bug fixes and performance improvements March 30, 2022

Hue app 4.15 Bug fixes and performance improvements

March 22, 2022

Hue Bluetooth app 1.36 Improved the update process for software on Bluetooth-capable lights

Added the Futuristic, Lush, Romantic, and Holiday categories to the Hue scene gallery

As of this update, the Hue Bluetooth app requires iOS 13 or higher

Bug fixes and performance improvements

March 15, 2022

Hue app 4.14 Improved the setup process for Amazon Alexa and Google Home for users with a Hue Bridge

Bug fixes and performance improvements February 22, 2022

Hue app 4.13 New Philips Hue users can now use the Hue app to control their Bluetooth setup. If you already use the Hue Bluetooth app, keep using it for now — you'll be prompted to move to this app in a future app update.

Bug fixes and performance improvements. February 9, 2022

Hue app 4.12 Mimic the natural world with all-new effects! Use Candle for a soft, gentle glow or Fireplace for dancing flames. Compatible with newer-generation lights. Open a light in the app — you'll see the effects icon if it's compatible with effects.

We’ve added 6 new scenes to the new Romantic category in the Hue scene gallery — just in time for Valentine’s Day!

January 27, 2022

Hue app 4.11

We've got two new scene categories for your to explore:

Futuristic: Get an otherworldly look with scenes that flood your space with rich, saturated colors.

Lush: Vibrant, lively and bright. These scenes look great outside, but you can use them anywhere you like.



December 20, 2021

Hue app 4.10

Get ready for the holidays with 7 new holiday-themed light scenes. Find them in the Hue scene gallery!

The new Style setting in the Sync tab makes your Philips Hue + Spotify even more customizable. Choose Classic or the new Pulse option, which offers a totally different sync experience.

The redesigned Explore tab helps you get even more out of your smart lighting system.

December 2, 2021

Hue app 4.9

You can now set a timer to flash your lights when it ends by choosing “Flash lights” when you set it up

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Hue Bluetooth app 1.35

Bug fixes and stability improvements

November 9, 2021

Hue app 4.8

Dynamic scenes changing too slowly? Each color scene in the Hue scene gallery now has its own default dynamic speed that’s based on the mood of the scene.

You can now adjust the speed at which the colors of a dynamic scene change. To change the speed temporarily, tap the three-dots icon next to the scene currently playing. To change the default speed of the scene, tap the pencil icon.

For our Turkish users, we have a special update: we’ve brought back all the Turkish translations in the app. Let us know if you spot any errors!

Hue Bluetooth 1.34

We’ve enabled dynamic transitions for all color scenes, whether they’re chosen from the Hue scene gallery or customized by you. Set a scene and tap the play button on the scene card to let your lights transition through the scene’s colors.

Dynamic scenes changing too slowly? Adjust the speed at which the colors change temporarily by tapping the three-dots icon next to the scene currently playing. To change the default speed of the scene, tap the pencil icon.

October 19, 2021

Hue app 4.7

We have some exciting new features! To get the most out of these features, make sure that all your lights are updated to the latest software:

The deep music integration with Spotify is now out of the early-access stage and available for everyone! Tap on the Sync tab in the app to get started.

We’ve enabled dynamic transitions for all color scenes, whether they’re chosen from the Hue scene gallery, customized by you, or created from a photo. Set a scene, and then tap the play button on the scene card to let your lights slowly transition through the scene’s colors. The speed of the transitions will be subtle, but speed control will come in a future update.

You can now select individual lights when creating an automation in the Automations tab, letting you use your lights with more flexibility than ever. Note that when you select individual lights, you can only set the default light recipes.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

October 6, 2021

Hue app 4.6

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

September 21, 2021

Hue app 4.5

Customize your gradient lights the way you like! This update gives you complete control over your gradient lights:

Gradient lights now have three distinct icons on the color wheel, each corresponding to a different section of the light. Drag each icon to create new combinations of color.

In an Entertainment area, position your gradient lights not only by height and location but the way they’re directed at the TV.

Hue Bluetooth app 1.33

Customize your gradient lights the way you like! This update gives you complete control over your gradient lights: Gradient lights now have three distinct icons on the color wheel, each corresponding to a different section of the light. Drag each icon to create new combinations of color.

September 1, 2021

Hue app 4.4

This update marks the launch of two much-anticipated features: dynamic scenes and Philips Hue + Spotify.

DYNAMIC SCENES

Let your color-capable Philips Hue lights in a Room or Zone slowly transition through the different colors of any color scene in the Hue scene gallery. To use dynamic scenes, press the play button that appears on the scene card.

Speed : With this initial release, the dynamic effects will be subtle. You may not notice that your lights are changing at first. A future release will let you control the speed of dynamic scenes — stay tuned for the update!

: With this initial release, the dynamic effects will be subtle. You may not notice that your lights are changing at first. A future release will let you control the speed of dynamic scenes — stay tuned for the update! Hue scene gallery : Only color scenes you’ve added to My scenes from the Hue scene gallery can be dynamic. In the future, you’ll be able to make any color scene — even custom ones you create yourself — dynamic.

: Only color scenes you’ve added to My scenes from the Hue scene gallery can be dynamic. In the future, you’ll be able to make any color scene — even custom ones you create yourself — dynamic. Update lights: Make sure that all your color-capable Philips Hue lights are updated and that they’ve been connected to power for at least 24 hours. Enable automatic updates to make this a bit easier!

PHILIPS HUE + SPOTIFY

Unleash music with light! Philips Hue + Spotify is the first deep lighting and music integration that intertwines light and sound. Match the unique sounds of any song played with Spotify to the movement of your lights. Light scripts are tuned perfectly to the metadata of each song, matching the genre and mood.

Enable early access — which is available to everyone in the Philips Hue app. Tap the “Turn on early access” button in the What’s new section of the Explore tab.

Early access to the Philips Hue + Spotify integration will gradually roll out worldwide over the course of 10-days.

September 1, 2021

Hue Bluetooth app 1.32

This update marks the launch of a much-anticipated feature: dynamic scenes! Let your color-capable Philips Hue lights slowly transition through the different colors of any color scene in the Hue scene gallery. To use dynamic scenes, press the play button that appears on the scene card.

With this initial release, the dynamic effects will be subtle. You may not notice that your lights are changing at first. A future release will let you control the speed of dynamic scenes — stay tuned for the update!

Introducing My scenes in the Hue scene gallery where you can quickly store and set your favorite scenes

Tile view is now the default setting to optimize future improvements and features

You can now tap and hold an individual light to adjust its brightness

You can now enter Edit mode to change the order of your lights and scenes by selecting the three dots (…) icon

Improved the behaviors for selecting and changing the color of a single light on the color picker

August 26, 2021

Hue app 4.3

This update brings both visual and functional improvements to the new app, thanks to your feedback:

The Hue scene gallery now has larger cards for a better overview

You can now reset an installed scene you’ve adjusted from the Hue scene gallery back to default settings

You can re-order scenes by tapping and dragging a scene

The color pickers have increased visibility and an improved color spectrum

Get information on how to switch between Hue Bridges in Settings

The “connecting” screen that appears when opening the app from the background has been improved

Multiple Play gradient lightstrips on the same Hue Bridge will now work independently from one another while syncing

And finally, we fixed some bugs

August 3, 2021

Hue app 4.2

This release includes a major upgrade to the underlying UI technology. This will improve performance and stability across all devices. We’ve also fixed some bugs and a couple of other improvements:

Timers are back! Find them in the Automations tab.

Fixed 10+ bugs

Upgraded the underlying UI technology, which should have a significant effect on performance, stability, and other UI-related issues across all devices

Made it easier to enable Out of home control from the top of the settings menu

Fixed some issues related to using Siri Shortcuts with multiple Hue Bridges

Fixed an unexpected behavior when grouping certain lights in the color picker

July 14, 2021

Hue app 4.1

In this update, we're focusing on fixing bugs and improving performance — but we’re also releasing the first of many feature improvements:

You can now tap and hold a light to adjust its brightness instantly

You can now reorder the lights and scenes in a Room with edit mode

Added scroll functionality in the Hue Bridge-switch screen for users with multiple Hue Bridges

Made it easier to select and change the color of a single light in the color picker

Improved the way Wake up and Go to sleep automations are displayed

Improved the way unselected lights in the color picker are displayed

Fixed more than 20 bugs

Improved performance throughout the app

Fixed an issue where push linking would fail in rare cases

Fixed an issue where HomeKit scenes wouldn't export

Added an error message when HomeKit syncing fails due to an invalid name

June 29, 2021

Hue app 4.0.3

With our first update to the new app, you’ll see the first of many improvements, bug fixes, and changes based on your feedback and comments. We've prioritized the feedback and fixed some of the bugs that you've reported. Next, we’ll focus on performance improvements and expanding functionality.

Fixed 15+ bugs

Improved performance for lower end devices

Made Hue Labs easier to find by keeping the Other category in the Automations tab expanded by default

Made Hue Labs clearly visible when the Automations tab is empty

Fixed an issue where the push link screen could freeze when searching for a new or additional Hue Bridge

Fixed an issue where the remote access configuration could fail when a Coming home or Leaving home automation was triggered

June 3, 2021

Hue app 4.0

We proudly present the new Philips Hue app!

Rebuilt from the ground up, the all-new Philips Hue app has been designed as the foundation for the future of smart lighting. New technologies improve app performance both in overall function and in communication with your smart lighting system, while also delivering an intuitive and enhanced user experience.

When opening the new app for the first time, you’ll be guided through the migration of your current settings, scenes, and routines into the new app, where you’ll learn about some of the app’s 100+ changes and new features.



SET THE SCENE



Tile view : See all your lights and scenes in one glance inside the Room or Zone from the improved Home tab.

: See all your lights and scenes in one glance inside the Room or Zone from the improved Home tab. Hue scene gallery: Discover the collection of Philips Hue scenes, handcrafted by our own lighting designers.

EXPANDED AUTOMATIONS



Routines are now automations : In the new Automations tab, you’ll get more advanced options for customization.

: In the new Automations tab, you’ll get more advanced options for customization. Multi-user geofencing : If you’re using a Coming home or Leaving home automation, the Hue app now checks whether anyone else is home before running the automation.

: If you’re using a Coming home or Leaving home automation, the Hue app now checks whether anyone else is home before running the automation. Sunset and sunrise: You’re now able to choose sunset, sunrise, or a specific time to start your automation, as well as customize offsets and turn off your lights after the automation is over.

ENHANCED CUSTOMIZATION



Light settings : Configure the settings for lights, Rooms, and Zones directly in the Home tab.

: Configure the settings for lights, Rooms, and Zones directly in the Home tab. Adding lights : Add a new Hue light to a Room from both the Home or Settings tabs.

: Add a new Hue light to a Room from both the Home or Settings tabs. Entertainment areas: The new pseudo-3D view makes creating and organizing Entertainment areas much easier (and more fun). With the new setup, you can set the exact location and height of the lights — and watch them change color so you know exactly which ones they are.

See more in the app: Explore > What’s new

May 6, 2021

Hue Sync app 1.21

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

March 22, 2021

Hue app 3.48

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

March 3, 2021

Hue Sync app 1.20

Fixed a bug that showed incorrect language while using Siri Shortcuts

February 18, 2021

Hue Bluetooth 1.31

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

January 21, 2021

Hue app 3.46

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

Hue Bluetooth app 1.30



Various bug fixes and stability improvements

Hue sync app 1.19



Various bug fixes and stability improvements

November 20, 2020

Hue sync app 1.17

Fixed an issue where Siri Shortcuts didn't work in iOS 14

November 12, 2020

Hue sync app 1.16

Added guidance for enabling local network access permission when connecting your Hue sync box and Hue Bridge after upgrading to iOS 14

October 30, 2020

Hue Bluetooth 1.27

Added a “Last on” option for the Power on behavior feature.

October 15, 2020

Hue sync app 1.15

Fixed a start up crash on iOS 12

Hue Bluetooth app 1.25

Added guidance for enabling local network access permission when transferring your lights to a Hue Bridge after upgrading to iOS 14.

September 30, 2020

Hue Bluetooth app 1.24

Tile view is the new default, bringing your lights and scenes together on the home screen

Added language support for Czech

September 21, 2020

Hue app 3.43

This update features support for our new Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip

Hue sync app 1.14



Added language support for Czech, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Japanese and Korean

September 3, 2020

Hue app 3.42

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

Hue Bluetooth app 1.23



Various bug fixes and stability improvements

August 6, 2020

Hue Bluetooth app 1.22

Use the all-new Tile view! Switch to this view, now the default view for new users, in Advanced settings.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

July 27, 2020

Hue Sync app 1.12

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

June 29, 2020

Hue app 3.40

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

Hue Bluetooth app 1.20



Various bug fixes and stability improvements

Hue Sync app 1.11



You can now change the brightness of the LED indicator on the front of the Hue sync box by navigating to the device settings in Settings > Hue sync boxes

June 22, 2020

Hue Bridge V1 1.2

With this update, the round-shaped Bridge v1 continues to work locally (without internet). The following changes are implemented:

Away-from-home control and Home & Away will no longer be supported.

Login functionality for your Hue account will no longer be supported

Third-party and partner functionalities, such as Google Voice and IFTTT, that are controlled via the cloud are no longer supported.

For more information, go to www.philips-hue.com/endofsupportpolicy

May 28, 2020

Hue Sync 1.9

Thanks for using Philips Hue! With this app update, you’ll get:

Support for Dolby Vision content

Support for HDR10+ content

An option under Advanced Settings to enhance Dolby Vision compatibility if you experience issues syncing Dolby Vision content

Beta support for voice control with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts

Support for infrared (IR) remote controls

Hue app 3.39



Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

May 14, 2020

Hue Sync app 1.8

Fixed an issue that caused the app to freeze during setup if the push-link button on the sync box wasn’t pressed fast enough.

Fixed an issue that caused the app to freeze during setup when connecting to a Wi-Fi network

May 7, 2020

Hue Bluetooth app 1.18

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

April 29, 2020

App 3.38

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

April 20, 2020

Hue Sync app 1.7

Fixed various issues with push linking during sync box setup

Fixed an issue that prevented users from pairing a sync box to a mobile device

Fixed an issue that prevented users from finishing setup while searching for a sync box

Added language support for UK English, Italian, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese and Spanish

April 6, 2020

App 3.37

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

April 2, 2020

Hue Bluetooth app 1.17

You can now move your favorite lights to the top of the All lights list. Tap and hold a light to drag it into a new position.

March 25, 2020

Hue Sync 1.6.1

Fixed an issue during setup in which users canceled the Bluetooth pairing request, but the pairing request pop-up did not reappear after tapping “Retry”

March 23, 2020

Hue Sync 1.6

Improved security with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box by only allowing sync boxes to be discovered when phones are in closer proximity

February 27, 2020

App 3.36

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

January 23, 2020

App 3.35

This update brings some bug fixes and upgrades:

Fixed an issue where the name of a Hue smart plug was not correctly synced to HomeKit

Fixed an issue where a Hue Bridge v2 was seen as a Hue Bridge v1

Reduced app download size by 45%

Hue Sync 1.5

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

January 9, 2020

Hue Sync 1.4

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

January 7, 2020

App 3.34

Use Zones with Philips Hue accessories! Control Zones created in the Hue app with a Dimmer switch, Smart button, Motion sensor, and more.

Wondering if the batteries in your accessories are low? Check the accessory overview in the Hue app, which will tell you if the battery in your Philips Hue accessory needs to be replaced soon.

You can now turn your lights off and on with a single button press on your Tap switch by configuring the desired button to toggle the lights On/Off.

You can now configure and select individual lights to work with your accessories.

December 12, 2019

Hue Sync 1.3

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

November 28, 2019

Hue Sync 1.2

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

November 14, 2019

App 3.33

Improved syncing to HomeKit when making changes in the Hue app.

Fixed a HomeKit issue that names in Home app do not correspond to names in Hue app.

Fixed a HomeKit issue that saving a scene to HomeKit causes the error "value is higher than the maximum".

Added language support for Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish.

Hue Bluetooth App 1.10

The Philips Hue Bluetooth app now always keeps you up to date. If you'd like to update your preferences, visit Settings > Messaging preferences in the app.

You can now rearrange your lights in the lights list in Settings > Manage lights.

October 31, 2019

App 3.32

The Philips Hue app now always keeps you up to date. If you'd like to update your preferences, visit Settings > Advanced > Messaging preferences in the Hue app.

You can now decide what your lights will do when you stop syncing with entertainment. Configure via Settings > Entertainment areas.

Hue Bluetooth App 1.9

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

October 18, 2019

Hue Bluetooth App 1.8

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Hue Bridge V1 1.1

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

October 7, 2019

App 3.30

Want to personalize your Philips Hue Motion sensor even more? Now, you can set your lights to return to their previous state when no motion is detected, as well as configure separate day and night settings.

September 19, 2019

App 3.29

This release features support for iOS 13

September 19, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.6

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

September 5, 2019

App 3.28

This update features support for our new products including our new Hue Filament bulbs, Hue Smart button, and Hue Smart plug. We’ve also fixed some bugs and improved stability of the app.

September 5, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.5

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

August 22, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.4

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

August 15, 2019

App 3.27

We have upgraded the entertainment experience! In the entertainment area setup you are now able to adjust the height of your lights. Simply tap the light to indicate its heights. Test it now in Hue Sync 1.3!

August 8, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.3

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

August 1, 2019

App 3.26

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

July 25, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.2

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

July 22, 2019

App 3.25

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

July 11, 2019

Hue Bluetooth app 1.1

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

July 4, 2019

App 3.24

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

June 26, 2019

App 3.23

This update includes another step in giving you more flexibility with Zones by making them available in Widgets. Now you can trigger a single scene in a Zone. A Zone can have unlimited Rooms or a group of lights in a Room.

You can now select the icon of your Hue lights to match the type of your fixtures. This will help you to conveniently recognize your lights. Check it out in Settings -> Light setup.

We improved the security of your Hue system. We invite you to log in again so you can continue enjoying Out of Home control.

June 11, 2019

App 3.22

This update includes our next step in creating more flexibility with Zones by making them available for selection in Routines. Perfect for those Routines that use more than 4 Rooms or when you want to trigger a single Scene across multiple Rooms.

May 20, 2019

App 3.21

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

May 9, 2019

App 3.20

We are excited to introduce Zones! This release gives you full flexibility and convenience to control any grouping of lights next to your existing rooms using the Hue app. Check it out in settings -> Rooms & Zones.

April 29, 2019

App 3.19

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

April 11, 2019

App 3.18

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

March 27, 2019

App 3.17

This release addresses an issue where users were unable to setup out of home control for the Philips Hue app. You will need to update to this app version to keep your out of home control connection working.



This update also includes automatic updates for your Hue Bridge, Lights & Accessories, to ensure that your Hue system works optimally including the latest security improvements. Choose your preferred auto-update time via Settings → Software Update → Automatic update.

March 14, 2019

App 3.16

Introducing home-level support for Friends of Hue switches. You can choose up to 3 rooms, or control your entire home using home-level scenes.

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

March 8, 2019

Hue Bridge V1 app 1.0.2

Fixed an issue where a certain outdated Bridge v1 could not be found.

Fixed a crash that occurred after pressing the link button of a certain outdated Bridge v1.

February 28, 2019

App 3.15

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

February 14, 2019

App 3.14

We are happy to announce that you can now configure the power-on behavior to your preferred color and brightness. Go to settings -> Power-on behavior to configure. Try now and let us know how you like it!

Added on/off switch and brightness slider to the color picker screen for individual lights.

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

January 31, 2019

App 3.13

Now you can configure the new Outdoor sensor in the Hue app. Get a warm welcome in these cold, dark winter days. Or...scare away anyone trespassing. Feel safe and secure in and around your home!

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

January 17, 2019

App 3.12

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

December 13, 2018

App 3.11

Out now, the long awaited option for your lights to return to their previous state when you experience a power loss. Go to "Power-on behavior" settings to configure. Please note this feature is only supported for Hue bridge v2 (square shaped).

November 29, 2018

App 3.10

This release includes various stability and performance improvements.

November 15, 2018

App 3.9

Friend of Hue switches support. Smart, battery-free and fully configurable via the Hue app.

New Indicator on settings icon to inform you when your app drops connection.

Improved iPad support with Split View and Slide Over.

This release also includes various stability and performance improvements.

October 17, 2018

App 3.7

Let’s keep talking

We can now keep you up to date on latest products and features in the app. Go to advanced settings to configure the types of messages you would like to receive.



Others

And of course this release also includes various stability and performance improvements.

October 03, 2018

App 3.6

Siri Shortcuts support

We are excited to introduce Siri Shortcuts for Hue. Siri now learns when you are using your favorite scenes and suggest them for quick activation right on your lock screen, Siri search or Siri watch-face. You can also record personal phrases to activate your favorite scenes and include them as actions in the Apple Shortcuts app. Please note this feature is only supported for iOS 12 devices connected to Hue bridge v2 (square shaped).

Let’s keep talking

We can now keep you up to date on latest products and features in the app. Go to advanced settings to configure the types of messages you would like to receive.

Others

And of course this release also includes various other stability and performance improvements.

August 23, 2018

App 3.4.0

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

August 8, 2018

App 3.3.0

We’ve made it easier to use Hue Labs in the app, you now no longer need a separate sign-in when accessing Labs from inside the Hue app.

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

July 30, 2018

App 3.2.0

Check out the “what’s new” section to find out more about our new Alexa support for Hue Labs Formulas.

Restyled the room icons.

Fixed a bug where, in some conditions, a wrong time zone is set after opening the app in a different time zone. Please verify your time zone by tapping Settings > Hue Bridges -> > Time zone. To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

July 13, 2018

App 3.1.0

Check out the “what’s new” section to find out more about our new Hue outdoor luminaires.

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

June 28, 2018

App 3.0.4

Check out the new "How to videos" section in the "Explore" tab.

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release also fixes various bugs and improves stability.

June 22, 2018

App 3.0.3

To ensure you can keep enjoying Philips Hue, this release fixes various bugs and improves stability

June 4, 2018

App 3.0.2

Fixed a crash that some of our users were experiencing. Thank you for reporting!

June 2, 2018

App 3.0.1

Fixed a bug that some of our users were experiencing with widgets. Thank you for reporting!

May 29, 2018

App 3.0

We’d like to kickoff these release notes with a heartfelt thank you to our users who have been using and loving Philips Hue over the past years. Especially, we like to thank those who have given us incredible useful and insightful feedback on the needs and wants of the app. Keep sharing your ideas and we’ll keep working on new functionalities, so you can enjoy the best lighting experience.

Thank you!

The Philips Hue team.

The 3.0 app update is the biggest update to the Hue app since the original release of the 2.0 version. We’ve tried to make it more intuitive and enjoyable for everyday use. Some changes you might hardly notice, while others are hard to miss. Here are the most important updates:

Improved daily use and navigation.

Quicker access to favorite scenes and colors.

Brightness control and light visualization inside rooms.

Introducing new color pickers for better overview, control and grouping of your lights in a room.

Bringing over 30 new picture scenes handpicked by our lighting designers.

New picture-to-light algorithm so you can create awesome scenes using your own pictures.

Additional shortcuts for most commonly used configuration settings.

Various improvements and fixes throughout the app.

Mar 8, 2018

App 2.19.1

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Jan 9, 2018

App 2.19.0



This update offers the creation of an entertainment area, which is the first step to sync your Philips Hue lights to the content of our entertainment partners. Find out about our new Hue entertainment partners by opening 'Explore'-> 'Hue entertainment'.

Software updates for your square-shape Philips Hue Bridge (V2) and Hue lights are required to enable entertainment. To check that you have the latest software, go to ‘Settings’ -> ‘Software update‘ and follow the onscreen instructions.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Dec 19, 2017

App 2.18.0

Support for iPhone X.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

Nov 21, 2017

App 2.17.0:

Sunrise and Sunset routine trigger: You asked, we listened. Now you can trigger your routines automatically at sunrise and sunset based on your home location. No longer needed to adapting the time of your routines to match the season.

Important: If you notice that the Sunset or Sunrise routines are starting, or too late, you can fine-tune the start time offset going to "Settings"> "Advanced"> "Sunrise & Sunset offset" and select your offset.

Updated privacy notice.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Oct 11, 2017

App 2.16.0:

Apple HomeKit compatibility for Hue accessories

Philips Hue is extending its Apple HomeKit compatibility for Hue accessories: Hue tap, Hue dimmer switch and Hue motion sensor. Meaning with a press of a button, or movement of your body, you can activate your favourite Apple Home app scenes. To set up automations, you need an Apple TV (4th generation) with tvOS 10 or an iPad with iOS 10 or later.

Philips Hue is extending its Apple HomeKit compatibility for Hue accessories: Hue tap, Hue dimmer switch and Hue motion sensor. Meaning with a press of a button, or movement of your body, you can activate your favourite Apple Home app scenes. To set up automations, you need an Apple TV (4th generation) with tvOS 10 or an iPad with iOS 10 or later. Manage third party routines

A new section “From other apps” is added to "Routines". Here you can enable, disable or delete routines created in other apps.

A new section “From other apps” is added to "Routines". Here you can enable, disable or delete routines created in other apps. Improved software updates

A new section "Automatic update" is added to "Software update". Now you can enable and specify time to automatically install software updates and you can check if your Hue devices are up to date.

A new section "Automatic update" is added to "Software update". Now you can enable and specify time to automatically install software updates and you can check if your Hue devices are up to date. Reset Hue accessories to default.

If you configured an accessory in a third party app, or experience unexpected behaviour, now you can restore the default Hue behaviour. Just scroll down in the accessory details screen.

If you configured an accessory in a third party app, or experience unexpected behaviour, now you can restore the default Hue behaviour. Just scroll down in the accessory details screen. App icon and splash screen updated.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.



Aug 10, 2017

App 2.14.1:

We’ve identified the critical issues below, thank you for your reports:

Scenes triggered from the dashboard got a wrong fade time, and routines are triggered without a fade. If you experience this issue, please rename the scene and re-save the routine using the scene.

When saving a widget, a banner with “Save failed” is shown for home off scenes.

Slow responsiveness / freeze of the app when entering routines.

Aug 1, 2017

App 2.14.0:

This is not just a routinely update, it’s an update about routines ;)

Your lights as a reminder using a timer!

Timers can be found under “Routines” in the app. You can choose the timer duration, start and stop them at any time and choose what should happen when the timer ends. So get cooking, and get blinking!

Timers can be found under “Routines” in the app. You can choose the timer duration, start and stop them at any time and choose what should happen when the timer ends. So get cooking, and get blinking! Automatic on? Automatic off!

If you’re using routines to turn lights on, you can also automatically have them turn off in the same routine.

If you’re using routines to turn lights on, you can also automatically have them turn off in the same routine. Randomize to make it seem like you’re home when you’re not.

In “other routines” you can now have your lights turn on and off with a randomness to it. This way you can mimic being home without it being exactly the same every single day.

June 27, 2017

App 2.13.0:

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

June 6, 2017

App 2.12.0:

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

May 29, 2017

App 1.14:

Security update for out of home control. Please tap “Log in to my Hue” and login using your existing my Hue account to maintain out of home control functionality.

Please note this Hue gen 1 app will no longer be updated with new features. Visit Hue app to get the new Philips Hue app.

May 1, 2017

App 2.11.0:



Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

April 5, 2017

App 2.10.0:

New stuff

Didn’t like to update your Hue system while sitting in the dark? You can now postpone software updates and first turn on your lights.

Added “What’s new” and "Hue labs" to the “Explore” tab for you to explore new features.

Added support for the new Philips Hue E14 white ambiance and white and color Ambiance candles.

Improved stuff:

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Mar 16, 2017

App 1.13.1:

Fixed a crash at app startup that occurred for some Apple Watches users.

Mar 8, 2017

App 1.13.0:

Updated notification with link to the new Philips Hue app

This is the Philips Hue gen 1 app. Please note this app will no longer be updated with new features. Visit Hue app to get the new Philips Hue app.

Jan 30, 2017

App 2.8.0:

New stuff

Set the entire room to a specific color by tapping the room icon! Just like you can with an individual light.

Improved stuff:

Create a scene from your current light settings from the “plus” button in the scenes tab of a room.

No longer will you need to detach your finger to reach the settings icon! You can now find the settings in the tab bar.

Adding new rooms or reshuffling your lights? Now Siri & HomeKit automatically learn about new rooms, lights, scenes and update them automatically.

Using widgets or Hue accessories? We’ve now made it easier for you to select your entire home.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Dec 21, 2016

App 2.7.2:

HomeKit improvements:

You can add multiple Hue scenes to a HomeKit scene. This allows you to turn on multiple rooms using a single Siri voice command.

You can add Hue scenes to your existing HomeKit scenes, including the default scenes: Arrive Home, Good Morning, Good Night and Leave Home.

Fixed an issue with the translations.

Bug fixes and stability improvements.



Dec 19, 2016

App 2.7:

HomeKit improvements:

You can add multiple Hue scenes to a HomeKit scene. This allows you to turn on multiple rooms using a single Siri voice command.

You can add Hue scenes to your existing HomeKit scenes, including the default scenes: Arrive Home, Good Morning, Good Night and Leave Home.

Bug fixes and stability improvements.

Nov 29, 2016

App 2.6:

Added iPad support

Improved iOS 10 support, you can now 3D Touch the app icon to quickly access your widgets

Improved scene edit, now you can also edit your custom scenes both with and without a picture

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Oct 13, 2016

App 2.5:

Improved scene edit. You can now change color and brightness of individual lights during scene creation or editing. You can also save the overall brightness of a scene.

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Sept 21, 2016

App 2.4:

Added support for the new Philips Hue motion sensor

Added support for the new Philips Hue white ambiance lamps, GU10 ‘perfect fit’ spot and BR30 downlight

Added support for the improved Philips Hue white and color ambiance A19/A60 bulbs

Fixed HomeKit sharing support for iOS 10

Added 6 new pictures in the Philips library

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Aug 8, 2016

App 2.3:

Improved Home & Away stability.

Fixed an issue when updating to Hue app version 2.2 on iOS 8.

Improved reconnecting to the Hue bridge, when the connection was interrupted.

July 25, 2016

App 1.12.2 (Philips Hue gen 1):

Notification for Apple Watch

June 20, 2016

App 2.2:

Added support for Apple Watch

Added advanced HomeKit management

After activating a widget you can now select off to turn lights off again

Redesigned Apps we like section with improved navigation

Bug fixes and stability improvements

May 23, 2016

App 2.1:

Added support for our new Hue white ambiance lamps

Added the Go to sleep routine

Added scene cycle functionality for Hue dimmer switch

Changed the name to “Philips Hue”

Bug fixes and stability improvements

May 17, 2016

App 1.12.1 (Philips Hue gen 1):

Added a notification for the new Philips Hue app gen 2

Bug fixes and stability improvements

April 28, 2016

App 2.0:

Meet the Philips Hue app. The intuitive way to control every Philips Hue products in your home. Go on. Play around. Explore. Feel the control but let go every once in a while. Turn on your life with light.

April 26, 2016

App 1.12:

New icon (grey) and name (Philips Hue gen 1). This allows us to offer you the choice of two Philips Hue apps in the App Store and Google Play Store, as we prepare to launch the much-anticipated new Philips Hue app, this spring.

Bug fixing and stability improvements

Feb 11, 2016

App 1.11:

Security improvements

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Nov 23, 2015

App 1.10.2:

We fixed the issue with the widget.

Bug fixes and stability improvements.

Oct 9, 2015

App 1.10.1:

We apologize for the crash that some of you had after installing our latest update. This version fixes that issue

We fixed an issue with the widget

We now offer Siri voice control for Apple HomeKit enabled bridges. To enable Siri voice control for your Philips Hue lights go to the Siri voice control option in the Settings menu

Added support for transferring your settings to the newly available Hue bridge. Simply plug in your new bridge in addition to your current one and you will be guided through the transfer

Added support for the new Philips Hue lightstrip plus

Updated privacy notice and terms of use

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Oct 5, 2015

App 1.10:

We now offer Siri voice control for Apple HomeKit enabled bridges. To enable Siri voice control for your Philips Hue lights goes to the Siri voice control option in the Settings menu

Added support for transferring your settings to the newly available Hue bridge. Simply plug in your new bridge in addition to your current one and you will be guided through the transfer

Added support for the new Philips Hue lightStrip plus

Updated privacy notice and terms of use

Bug fixes and stability improvements