Bundel: 3x Play lightbars wit + Hue Bridge
De bundelprijs is 275,47 €, de prijs van de losse producten in deze bundel is 289,97 €
De bundelprijs is 275,47 €, de prijs van de losse producten in deze bundel is 289,97 €
Uitverkoop
Op voorraad
- Shop nu, betaal later met Klarna
- Gratis verzending vanaf € 50,00
- 30 dagen gratis retour
- 2 jaar garantie
- Veilige checkout
Over de Bundel: 3x Play lightbars wit + Hue Bridge
Profiteer met de Hue Bridge van alle slimme verlichtingsfuncties! Gebruik deze witte Play lightbars rondom je thuisbioscoop of gamingopstelling, zodat je nog meer kunt genieten van je favoriete film of game.
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- Wit en gekleurd licht
- Geschikt voor tv
- Bediening met app, stem of accessoires
Kenmerken
- Productnummer (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514870925
Productinformatie
- Hue White and Color Ambiance Play tafellamp, 2-pack
- 1
- Hue White and Color Ambiance Play tafellamp uitbreidingsset
- 1
- Hue Bridge
- 1