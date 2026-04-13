Perifo basisset voor L-vormige muur (2 spots)

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Over de Perifo basisset voor L-vormige muur (2 spots)

Deze zwarte railverlichtingsset voor de muur bevat twee cilinderspots, drie rails van 1 meter, een voedingsunit met een stekker voor een stopcontact in de muur en connectors om een L-vorm naar rechts te creëren.

  • 2 spots, 490 lm @2700K elk
  • Neemt 10,6 wattage op van de voedingsunit
  • 203.2 cm x 103.2 cm
  • Ontworpen voor muren
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