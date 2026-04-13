Perifo basisset voor L-vormige muur (2 spots)
De huidige prijs is 599,92 €
De huidige prijs is 599,92 €
Exclusief
Op voorraad
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- Gratis verzending vanaf € 50,00
- 30 dagen gratis retour
- 2 jaar garantie
- Veilige checkout
Over de Perifo basisset voor L-vormige muur (2 spots)
Deze zwarte railverlichtingsset voor de muur bevat twee cilinderspots, drie rails van 1 meter, een voedingsunit met een stekker voor een stopcontact in de muur en connectors om een L-vorm naar rechts te creëren.
- 2 spots, 490 lm @2700K elk
- Neemt 10,6 wattage op van de voedingsunit
- 203.2 cm x 103.2 cm
- Ontworpen voor muren
- Bevat alles wat je nodig hebt
Kenmerken
- Productnummer (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514873070
Productinformatie
- Hue Perifo muur 100 W, voeding met 1 lichtpunt met stekker
- 1
- Hue Perifo rail van 1 m
- 3
- Hue Perifo externe hoekconnector
- 1
- Hue White and Color Ambiance Perifo cilinderspot
- 2
- Hue Perifo rechte connector
- 1